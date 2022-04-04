/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 BMW i7 Promises Full-Size Luxury and EV Power

The i7 will officially debut on April 20.

2023 BMW i7 Prototype
1 of 25 BMW

This is a prototype of the new BMW i7.

2023 BMW i7 Prototype
2 of 25 BMW

The i7 is a fully electric version of the new 7 Series.

2023 BMW i7 Prototype
3 of 25 BMW

We can't see much of the interior just yet.

2023 BMW i7 Prototype
4 of 25 BMW

Then again, we can't see much of the exterior, either.

2023 BMW i7 Prototype
5 of 25 BMW

The i7 should have more than 250 miles of driving range.

2023 BMW i7 Prototype
6 of 25 BMW

The i7 will have a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup.

2023 BMW i7 Prototype
7 of 25 BMW

A new hands-free highway driving assistant will be available.

2023 BMW i7 Prototype
8 of 25 BMW

And because it's a 7 Series, you can bet this car will be comfy as heck.

2023 BMW i7 Prototype
9 of 25 BMW

Look for the BMW i7 to be revealed on April 20.

2023 BMW i7 Prototype
10 of 25 BMW

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 BMW i7 Prototype
11 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
12 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
13 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
14 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
15 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
16 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
17 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
18 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
19 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
20 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
21 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
22 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
23 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
24 of 25 BMW
2023 BMW i7 Prototype
25 of 25 BMW

