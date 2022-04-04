2023 BMW i7 Promises Full-Size Luxury and EV Power

The i7 will officially debut on April 20.
This is a prototype of the new BMW i7.
The i7 is a fully electric version of the new 7 Series.
We can't see much of the interior just yet.
Then again, we can't see much of the exterior, either.
The i7 should have more than 250 miles of driving range.
The i7 will have a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup.
A new hands-free highway driving assistant will be available.
And because it's a 7 Series, you can bet this car will be comfy as heck.
