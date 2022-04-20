2023 BMW 7 Series is Total Tech Overload

From its available 31.3-inch entertainment screen to the optional Swarovski crystal lighting elements, the seventh-generation 7 Series offers so, so much.
Not everyone will love the new 7 Series' styling, but it's nothing if not distinctive.
There are stretch out amounts of legroom in the backseat of the new 7 Series, which is now longer than before.
In addition to the all-electric i7, a gasoline I6 and a V8 will be available to American drivers. Both engines are loaded with technology and are turbocharged.
Doors that open and close automatically are available on this car.
The all-electric i7 offers an estimated 300 miles of range between charges.
Those upper lamp assemblies house the daytime running lights and can be optionally fitted with Swarovski crystals.
The 7 Series is available with rear-wheel steering, which dramatically improves its agility.
There's not a lot going on from this angle.
This car's interior is techy and luxurious.
For more photos of the 2023 BMW 7 Series, keep scrolling or swiping through this gallery.