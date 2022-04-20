/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2023 BMW 7 Series is Total Tech Overload

From its available 31.3-inch entertainment screen to the optional Swarovski crystal lighting elements, the seventh-generation 7 Series offers so, so much.

Craig Cole
Craig Cole
Craig Cole

Craig Cole

See full bio
2023 BMW 7 Series
1 of 24 BMW

Not everyone will love the new 7 Series' styling, but it's nothing if not distinctive. 

2023 BMW 7 Series
2 of 24 BMW

There are stretch out amounts of legroom in the backseat of the new 7 Series, which is now longer than before. 

2023 BMW 7 Series
3 of 24 BMW

In addition to the all-electric i7, a gasoline I6 and a V8 will be available to American drivers. Both engines are loaded with technology and are turbocharged. 

2023 BMW 7 Series
4 of 24 BMW

Doors that open and close automatically are available on this car. 

2023 BMW 7 Series
5 of 24 BMW

The all-electric i7 offers an estimated 300 miles of range between charges. 

2023 BMW 7 Series
6 of 24 BMW

Those upper lamp assemblies house the daytime running lights and can be optionally fitted with Swarovski crystals. 

2023 BMW 7 Series
7 of 24 BMW

The 7 Series is available with rear-wheel steering, which dramatically improves its agility. 

2023 BMW 7 Series
8 of 24 BMW

There's not a lot going on from this angle. 

2023 BMW 7 Series
9 of 24 BMW

This car's interior is techy and luxurious. 

2023 BMW 7 Series
10 of 24 BMW

For more photos of the 2023 BMW 7 Series, keep scrolling or swiping through this gallery.

2023 BMW 7 Series
11 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
12 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
13 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
14 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
15 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
16 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
17 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
18 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
19 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
20 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
21 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
22 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
23 of 24 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series
24 of 24 BMW

