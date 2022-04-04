/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2023 7 Series Is BMW's Next Big Thing

The seventh-gen BMW 7 Series will pack a ton of new tech features.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
1 of 23 BMW

The new BMW 7 Series sedan is hiding under this camouflage.

2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
2 of 23 BMW

BMW will reveal the new 7 Series on April 20.

2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
3 of 23 BMW

It'll be sold with regular gas engines, as well as plug-in hybrid and fully electric options.

2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
4 of 23 BMW

Look for features like 21-inch wheels, an air suspension, rear-axle steering and more.

2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
5 of 23 BMW

The 7 Series will use a split-headlight design.

2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
6 of 23 BMW

The rear end should be much less controversial.

2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
7 of 23 BMW

The new 7 Series will be built at BMW's plant in Dingolfing, Germany.

2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
8 of 23 BMW

It's expected to hit the road in November.

2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
9 of 23 BMW

Expect a six-figure price tag in the US.

2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
10 of 23 BMW

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
11 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
12 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
13 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
14 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
15 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
16 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
17 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
18 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
19 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
20 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
21 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
22 of 23 BMW
2023 BMW 7 Series Prototype
23 of 23 BMW

More Galleries

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

85 Photos
2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

More Galleries

2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

37 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

75 Photos
Meet Our Long-Term 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

More Galleries

Meet Our Long-Term 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

30 Photos
2022 Honda Civic Si Is All About Having Fun

More Galleries

2022 Honda Civic Si Is All About Having Fun

31 Photos
23 Tips to Help You Save Money on Your Electric Bill

More Galleries

23 Tips to Help You Save Money on Your Electric Bill

24 Photos