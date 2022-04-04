2023 7 Series Is BMW's Next Big Thing

The seventh-gen BMW 7 Series will pack a ton of new tech features.
The new BMW 7 Series sedan is hiding under this camouflage.
BMW will reveal the new 7 Series on April 20.
It'll be sold with regular gas engines, as well as plug-in hybrid and fully electric options.
Look for features like 21-inch wheels, an air suspension, rear-axle steering and more.
The 7 Series will use a split-headlight design.
The rear end should be much less controversial.
The new 7 Series will be built at BMW's plant in Dingolfing, Germany.
It's expected to hit the road in November.
Expect a six-figure price tag in the US.
Keep scrolling for more photos.