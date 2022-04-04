/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2023 BMW 7 Series Has Enhanced Automated Parking Tech

You can control the car's movements from your phone.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio
2023 BMW 7 Series Parking
1 of 9 BMW

The new BMW 7 Series will have some cool automated parking tech.

2023 BMW 7 Series Parking
2 of 9 BMW

The car will automatically drive along a preprogrammed parking route.

2023 BMW 7 Series Parking
3 of 9 BMW

Have a tight driveway? This tech will be great.

2023 BMW 7 Series Parking
4 of 9 BMW

The parking assistant operates the steering, throttle and brakes itself.

2023 BMW 7 Series Parking
5 of 9 BMW

You can even control the operation outside the car with a your phone.

2023 BMW 7 Series Parking
6 of 9 BMW

You just have to stand within 20 feet of the sedan.

2023 BMW 7 Series Parking
7 of 9 BMW

Want to walk behind the car while it parks? Go ahead.

2023 BMW 7 Series Parking
8 of 9 BMW

Have a narrow garage? You can pull the car in or out without being inside.

2023 BMW 7 Series Parking
9 of 9 BMW

Look for this tech to debut on the 2023 BMW 7 Series.

More Galleries

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

85 Photos
2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

More Galleries

2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

37 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

75 Photos
Meet Our Long-Term 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

More Galleries

Meet Our Long-Term 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

30 Photos
2022 Honda Civic Si Is All About Having Fun

More Galleries

2022 Honda Civic Si Is All About Having Fun

31 Photos
23 Tips to Help You Save Money on Your Electric Bill

More Galleries

23 Tips to Help You Save Money on Your Electric Bill

24 Photos