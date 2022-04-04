2023 BMW 7 Series Has Enhanced Automated Parking Tech

You can control the car's movements from your phone.
The new BMW 7 Series will have some cool automated parking tech.
The car will automatically drive along a preprogrammed parking route.
Have a tight driveway? This tech will be great.
The parking assistant operates the steering, throttle and brakes itself.
You can even control the operation outside the car with a your phone.
You just have to stand within 20 feet of the sedan.
Want to walk behind the car while it parks? Go ahead.
Have a narrow garage? You can pull the car in or out without being inside.
Look for this tech to debut on the 2023 BMW 7 Series.