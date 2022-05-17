2023 BMW 3 Series Doesn't Mess With Success

New headlights, bumpers and a cool curved screen are the biggest changes.
The BMW 3 Series gets a minor facelift for 2023.
The biggest changes at the front end are slimmer headlights.
The bumper designs are new as well.
The rear end gets a new diffuser design.
The cabin has a curved screen that houses the gauge cluster and infotainment displays.
The shifter is now a toggle switch.
The 3 Series' engine lineup remains the same.
All-wheel drive is available on every model.
The 2023 3 Series will reach dealers in July.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2023 3 Series.