2023 BMW 3 Series Doesn't Mess With Success

New headlights, bumpers and a cool curved screen are the biggest changes.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
1 of 21 BMW

The BMW 3 Series gets a minor facelift for 2023.

2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
2 of 21 BMW

The biggest changes at the front end are slimmer headlights.

2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
3 of 21 BMW

The bumper designs are new as well.

2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
4 of 21 BMW

The rear end gets a new diffuser design.

2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
5 of 21 BMW

The cabin has a curved screen that houses the gauge cluster and infotainment displays.

2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
6 of 21 BMW

The shifter is now a toggle switch.

2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
7 of 21 BMW

The 3 Series' engine lineup remains the same.

2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
8 of 21 BMW

All-wheel drive is available on every model.

2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
9 of 21 BMW

The 2023 3 Series will reach dealers in July.

2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
10 of 21 BMW

2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
11 of 21 BMW
2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
12 of 21 BMW
2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
13 of 21 BMW
2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
14 of 21 BMW
2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
15 of 21 BMW
2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
16 of 21 BMW
2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
17 of 21 BMW
2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
18 of 21 BMW
2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
19 of 21 BMW
2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
20 of 21 BMW
2023 BMW 3 Series Sedan
21 of 21 BMW

