Bentley Bentayga EWB Is Longer and More Luxurious

The long-wheelbase Bentayga is Bentley's new luxury flagship.
This is Bentley's new long-wheelbase Bentayga.
Its official name is the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, or EWB.
The front seats are nice and luxurious.
But the rear seats are where it's at.
Bentley offers the EWB with this two-seat arrangement, as well as a three-across bench.
There are rear-seat entertainment options.
Look for individual climate controls, as well.
The passenger-side rear seat can even recline with a footrest.
The Bentayga EWB is powered by Bentley's 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8.
Keep scrolling for more photos.