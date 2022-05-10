X

Bentley Bentayga EWB Is Longer and More Luxurious

The long-wheelbase Bentayga is Bentley's new luxury flagship.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley

This is Bentley's new long-wheelbase Bentayga.

Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley

Its official name is the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, or EWB.

Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley

The front seats are nice and luxurious. 

Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley

But the rear seats are where it's at.

Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley

Bentley offers the EWB with this two-seat arrangement, as well as a three-across bench.

Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley

There are rear-seat entertainment options.

Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley

Look for individual climate controls, as well.

Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley

The passenger-side rear seat can even recline with a footrest.

Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley

The Bentayga EWB is powered by Bentley's 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8.

Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley

Keep scrolling for more photos.

Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley
Bentley Bentayga EWB
Bentley

