2023 Audi RS 7 Performance Is a Sharper Sportback

Audi turns up the wick on its RS 7 Sportback debuting a more powerful Performance variant.
The RS 7 Sportback Performance features larger turbochargers that shove more boost into its 4.0-liter V8.
Total output is now stated at 621 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.
The RS Performance model also saves about 17 pounds of weight by reducing the amount of cabin sound insulation.
The 0-to-62 mph sprint takes 3.4 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the base model.
The RS Dynamic Package is standard equipment, adding all-wheel steering and a Quattro Sport rear differential.
21-inch wheels are standard, but the RS 7 Performance can be had with optional lightweight forged 22s.
Each forged and milled wheel saves 11 pounds of unsprung weight.
Check out our first look at the 2023 Audi RS 6 and RS 7 Performance models for more details