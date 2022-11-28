X
2023 Audi RS 7 Performance Is a Sharper Sportback

Audi debuts the most powerful version of its RS 7 Sportback yet.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
Audi turns up the wick on its RS 7 Sportback debuting a more powerful Performance variant.

2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
The RS 7 Sportback Performance features larger turbochargers that shove more boost into its 4.0-liter V8.

2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
Total output is now stated at 621 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
The RS Performance model also saves about 17 pounds of weight by reducing the amount of cabin sound insulation.

2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
The 0-to-62 mph sprint takes 3.4 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the base model.

2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
The RS Dynamic Package is standard equipment, adding all-wheel steering and a Quattro Sport rear differential.

2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
21-inch wheels are standard, but the RS 7 Performance can be had with optional lightweight forged 22s.

2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
Each forged and milled wheel saves 11 pounds of unsprung weight.

2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
Check out our first look at the 2023 Audi RS 6 and RS 7 Performance models for more details or keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
2023 Audi RS 7 Sportback Performance
