2023 Acura Integra: A Solid Sport Compact

The new Acura Integra would make a great daily driver.

Steven Ewing
Steven Ewing

2023 Acura Integra
1 of 35 Steven Ewing/CNET

This is the 2023 Acura Integra.

2023 Acura Integra
2 of 35 Steven Ewing/CNET

Specifically, this is the Integra A-Spec with Tech package.

2023 Acura Integra
3 of 35 Steven Ewing/CNET

The interior is nicely appointed and borrows a lot from the Honda Civic.

2023 Acura Integra
4 of 35 Steven Ewing/CNET

A 1.5-liter turbo I4 engine pushes out 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque.

2023 Acura Integra
5 of 35 Steven Ewing/CNET

A six-speed manual transmission is available on the A-Spec/Tech trim.

2023 Acura Integra
6 of 35 Steven Ewing/CNET

A 9-inch touchscreen is standard on all A-Spec trims.

2023 Acura Integra
7 of 35 Steven Ewing/CNET

The hatchback shape means the Integra has a large trunk.

2023 Acura Integra
8 of 35 Steven Ewing/CNET

The hatch profile looks great, too.

2023 Acura Integra
9 of 35 Steven Ewing/CNET

The Integra competes closely with the Volkswagen Golf GTI as well as the Honda Civic Si.

2023 Acura Integra
10 of 35 Steven Ewing/CNET

Keep scrolling for more photos.

2023 Acura Integra
