2023 Acura Integra: A Solid Sport Compact

The new Acura Integra would make a great daily driver.
This is the 2023 Acura Integra.
Specifically, this is the Integra A-Spec with Tech package.
The interior is nicely appointed and borrows a lot from the Honda Civic.
A 1.5-liter turbo I4 engine pushes out 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet of torque.
A six-speed manual transmission is available on the A-Spec/Tech trim.
A 9-inch touchscreen is standard on all A-Spec trims.
The hatchback shape means the Integra has a large trunk.
The hatch profile looks great, too.
The Integra competes closely with the Volkswagen Golf GTI as well as the Honda Civic Si.
