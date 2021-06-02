2022 VW Golf R wants to have fun 100% of the time

Sharper than ever before, the VW Golf's hottest variant is a hoot and a half all the time.
We should count our lucky stars that Volkswagen even decided to bring the eighth-generation Golf to the US.
After decimating the affordable German car's lineup for 2022, only two variants remain destined for our amber waves of grain: The hopped-up GTI and the even-hoppier Golf R.
The previous Golf R was fun, but it didn't feel like it was truly its own car.
That's changed in the model's latest generation, where this hot hatch has finally come into its own.
The outgoing Golf R was already a hair over $40,000 when it was discontinued back in 2019, and given the newfound features and power in its successor, it's likely that the cost of entry will rise.
But then again, a Honda Civic Type R is nearly $39,000 these days, and the VW does feel more premium, so perhaps that's just what state-of-the-art hot hatchery costs nowadays.
For a guy raised on inexpensive hot hatches, that's still a tough pill to swallow, even though this new model won't be confused with a 1.8-liter Golf anymore.
If you do decide to take a dive into the deep end, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is immensely rewarding.
It's a hoot and a half on any road, straight or curvy, and now more than ever, it feels like a model that can stand on its own as a true performance vehicle.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 VW Golf R!
