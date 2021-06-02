2022 VW Golf R wants to have fun 100% of the time

Sharper than ever before, the VW Golf's hottest variant is a hoot and a half all the time.

2022 VW Golf R
1 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

We should count our lucky stars that Volkswagen even decided to bring the eighth-generation Golf to the US. 

2022 VW Golf R
2 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

After decimating the affordable German car's lineup for 2022, only two variants remain destined for our amber waves of grain: The hopped-up GTI and the even-hoppier Golf R.

2022 VW Golf R
3 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The previous Golf R was fun, but it didn't feel like it was truly its own car. 

2022 VW Golf R
4 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

That's changed in the model's latest generation, where this hot hatch has finally come into its own.

2022 VW Golf R
5 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The outgoing Golf R was already a hair over $40,000 when it was discontinued back in 2019, and given the newfound features and power in its successor, it's likely that the cost of entry will rise. 

2022 VW Golf R
6 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

But then again, a Honda Civic Type R is nearly $39,000 these days, and the VW does feel more premium, so perhaps that's just what state-of-the-art hot hatchery costs nowadays.

2022 VW Golf R
7 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

For a guy raised on inexpensive hot hatches, that's still a tough pill to swallow, even though this new model won't be confused with a 1.8-liter Golf anymore.

2022 VW Golf R
8 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

If you do decide to take a dive into the deep end, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is immensely rewarding. 

2022 VW Golf R
9 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

It's a hoot and a half on any road, straight or curvy, and now more than ever, it feels like a model that can stand on its own as a true performance vehicle. 

2022 VW Golf R
10 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 VW Golf R!

2022 VW Golf R
11 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
12 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
13 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
14 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
15 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
16 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
17 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
18 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
19 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
20 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
21 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
22 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
23 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
24 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
25 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
26 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
27 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
28 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
29 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
30 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
31 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
32 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
33 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
34 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 VW Golf R
35 of 35
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
