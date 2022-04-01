/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

Meet Our Long-Term 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

We've got VW's eighth-gen GTI for a year-long test.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
1 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET

Here's our new long-term VW Golf GTI.

Long-Term VW Golf GTI
2 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET

That's right, we'll be testing this one for a year.

Long-Term VW Golf GTI
3 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET

We got the midlevel SE grade so we could stick with heated cloth seats.

Long-Term VW Golf GTI
4 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET

All GTIs use a 2.0-liter turbo engine.

Long-Term VW Golf GTI
5 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET

Our car has a six-speed manual transmission.

Long-Term VW Golf GTI
6 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET

The infotainment interface is horrible to use.

Long-Term VW Golf GTI
7 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET

These optional black wheels don't look that nice.

Long-Term VW Golf GTI
8 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET

The foglights are hella cool, though?

Long-Term VW Golf GTI
9 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET

We'll have a lot to say about this one over the next 12 months.

Long-Term VW Golf GTI
10 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET

Keep scrolling for more photos.

Long-Term VW Golf GTI
11 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
12 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
13 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
14 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
15 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
16 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
17 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
18 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
19 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
20 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
21 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
22 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
23 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
24 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
25 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
26 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
27 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
28 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
29 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET
Long-Term VW Golf GTI
30 of 30 Steven Ewing/CNET

More Galleries

2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

More Galleries

2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuts alongside limited-run Circuit Edition

37 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

85 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022 Honda Civic Si Is All About Having Fun

More Galleries

2022 Honda Civic Si Is All About Having Fun

31 Photos
2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Is Base but Beastly

More Galleries

2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Is Base but Beastly

4 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

75 Photos
Next-Gen Mercedes GLC Prototype Dances Through the Snow

More Galleries

Next-Gen Mercedes GLC Prototype Dances Through the Snow

40 Photos