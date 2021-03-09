2022 Volvo XC60 sports subtle updates outside, big changes inside

Seriously, the exterior changes are super subtle, but inside, it's all about the Android-powered infotainment.
The 2022 Volvo XC60 isn't so much about the outside as it is what's on the inside.
Exterior updates are minimal. In fact, they're all at the front end. The rear is the same.
Inside, there's a brand-new, Android-powered infotainment system.
It includes native Google support for a number of features and in-car supported apps from Play Store.
The tech goods come bundled in a Digital Services package, which is free for four years.
After four years, owners will need to buy into Google support. Volvo hasn't said how much, if anything, that will cost.
The XC60 remains an elegant SUV.
Production will kick off in May.
Keep scrolling to see more of the 2022 XC60!
