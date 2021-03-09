2022 Volvo XC60 sports subtle updates outside, big changes inside

Seriously, the exterior changes are super subtle, but inside, it's all about the Android-powered infotainment.

2022 Volvo XC60
Volvo

The 2022 Volvo XC60 isn't so much about the outside as it is what's on the inside.

2022 Volvo XC60
Volvo

Exterior updates are minimal. In fact, they're all at the front end. The rear is the same.

2022 Volvo XC60
Volvo

Inside, there's a brand-new, Android-powered infotainment system.

2022 Volvo XC60
Volvo

It includes native Google support for a number of features and in-car supported apps from Play Store.

2022 Volvo XC60
Volvo

The tech goods come bundled in a Digital Services package, which is free for four years.

2022 Volvo XC60
Volvo

After four years, owners will need to buy into Google support. Volvo hasn't said how much, if anything, that will cost.

2022 Volvo XC60
Volvo

The XC60 remains an elegant SUV.

2022 Volvo XC60
Volvo

Production will kick off in May.

2022 Volvo XC60
Volvo

Keep scrolling to see more of the 2022 XC60!

2022 Volvo XC60
Volvo
2022 Volvo XC60
Volvo
