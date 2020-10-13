This is the 2022 Volkswagen Taos, a new compact crossover SUV. Slotting in underneath the German automaker's popular Tiguan model, the Taos will be VW's smallest and least-expensive SUV offering in North America.
The new Taos features a crisp (if familiar) appearance. It's a bit predictable in design, but the look is likely to age better than a lot of today's overstyled small crossovers.
The Taos will compete against models like the Hyundai Tucson, Subaru Crosstrek and Nissan Rogue Sport in America's hugely popular small crossover class.
This is a standard Taos, but it's reasonable to expect a racier-looking R-Line variant at some point soon. In fact, VW officials admit they are considering an off-road appearance package or model trim eventually, too.
Discuss: 2022 Volkswagen Taos is a budget small SUV with upscale ambition
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.