2022 Volkswagen Taos is a budget small SUV with upscale ambition

VW finally has a baby crossover to slot underneath the Tiguan.

2022 Volkswagen Taos
1 of 30
Volkswagen

2022 Volkswagen Taos

This is the 2022 Volkswagen Taos, a new compact crossover SUV. Slotting in underneath the German automaker's popular Tiguan model, the Taos will be VW's smallest and least-expensive SUV offering in North America.

The new Taos features a crisp (if familiar) appearance. It's a bit predictable in design, but the look is likely to age better than a lot of today's overstyled small crossovers.

The Taos will compete against models like the Hyundai Tucson, Subaru Crosstrek and Nissan Rogue Sport in America's hugely popular small crossover class.

Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos side view
2 of 30
Volkswagen

Despite its small size, VW says the Taos boasts similar interior space to its larger Tiguan relative, which is also a compact SUV.

At 175.8 inches long, the Taos is 9.3 inches shorter than the Tig. The Taos rides atop a 105.9-inch wheelbase, spans 72.5 inches wide and stands 64.4 inches tall.

Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos rear three-quarter view
3 of 30
Volkswagen

Despite its small size, VW says the Taos boasts similar interior space to its larger Tiguan model, which is also a compact SUV. The company says the model features 99.5 cubic feet of passenger space.

In addition, the Taos offers 28.1 cubic feet of cargo space, expanding to 66.3 cubes with the rear seats folded.

Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos interior
4 of 30
Volkswagen

The interior is available with a raft of upscale options, including heated and ventilated leather seats, a panoramic moonroof, wireless charging and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos dashboard
5 of 30
Volkswagen

The Taos' standard infotainment touchscreen is 8 inches, but upscale models receive a larger 10.25-inch display.

Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos in motion
6 of 30
Volkswagen

The Taos is powered by an enlarged 1.5-liter version of the turbocharged four-cylinder engine found in the Jetta.

Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos cornering
7 of 30
Volkswagen

The engine delivers 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. 

At least for the moment, it's the only powertrain available -- there's no hybrid or more powerful gas engine option.

Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos at speed
8 of 30
Volkswagen

The Taos will be built in Puebla, Mexico, alongside VW's Jetta and Tiguan.

Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos in Cornflower Blue paint
9 of 30
Volkswagen

This is a standard Taos, but it's reasonable to expect a racier-looking R-Line variant at some point soon. In fact, VW officials admit they are considering an off-road appearance package or model trim eventually, too.

Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
10 of 30
Volkswagen

Named after a historic and beautiful New Mexico town, the new 2022 Volkswagen Taos is expected to go on sale in Q2 of next year.

Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
11 of 30
Volkswagen

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos.

Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
12 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
13 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
14 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
15 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
16 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
17 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
18 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
19 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
20 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
21 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
22 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
23 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
24 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
25 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
26 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
27 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
28 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
29 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2022 Volkswagen Taos
30 of 30
Volkswagen
Read the article
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 shows off its retro-inspired looks

24 Photos
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe offers stellar looks, handsome interior and killer tech

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe offers stellar looks, handsome interior and killer tech

74 Photos
2021 VW Golf GTI heads into the sunset

2021 VW Golf GTI heads into the sunset

29 Photos
2021 Honda Accord sticks to the sedan formula

2021 Honda Accord sticks to the sedan formula

22 Photos
2020 Ford Transit: The ultimate in versatility

2020 Ford Transit: The ultimate in versatility

50 Photos
2022 Volkswagen Taos is a budget small SUV with upscale ambition

2022 Volkswagen Taos is a budget small SUV with upscale ambition

30 Photos
2021 Honda Ridgeline toughens up with new looks

2021 Honda Ridgeline toughens up with new looks

18 Photos