/>
X

2022 VW Passat pays homage to its birthplace

The Final Edition has a bunch of Tennessee-specific touches.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2022 VW Passat
1 of 21 Volkswagen

Say goodbye to the Volkswagen Passat.

2022 VW Passat
2 of 21 Volkswagen

This new Limited Edition pays homage to the current sedan's decade-long run.

2022 VW Passat
3 of 21 Volkswagen

Racing Green is one of the available colors.

2022 VW Passat
4 of 21 Volkswagen

All the Limited Edition Passats have LED lights.

2022 VW Passat
5 of 21 Volkswagen

Don't like green? You can also get red, white, or gray.

2022 VW Passat
6 of 21 Volkswagen

There are a bunch of details that are shoutouts to the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, where the Passat is built.

2022 VW Passat
7 of 21 Volkswagen

See? LEDs.

2022 VW Passat
8 of 21 Volkswagen

These 15-spoke, 18-inch wheels are part of the package.

2022 VW Passat
9 of 21 Volkswagen

As are adaptive headlights.

2022 VW Passat
10 of 21 Volkswagen

Keep scrolling for more photos of this limited-run sedan.

2022 VW Passat
11 of 21 Volkswagen
2022 VW Passat
12 of 21 Volkswagen
2022 VW Passat
13 of 21 Volkswagen
2022 VW Passat
14 of 21 Volkswagen
2022 VW Passat
15 of 21 Volkswagen
2022 VW Passat
16 of 21 Volkswagen
2022 VW Passat
17 of 21 Volkswagen
2022 VW Passat
18 of 21 Volkswagen
2022 VW Passat
19 of 21 Volkswagen
2022 VW Passat
20 of 21 Volkswagen
2022 VW Passat
21 of 21 Volkswagen

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 37 best games to play in 2021

38 Photos
2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

More Galleries

2022 Genesis G80 Sport sharpens up

4 Photos
2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

More Galleries

2020 Perseid meteor shower photos shine bright in a dark year

14 Photos
Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

More Galleries

Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

46 Photos
2021 BMW 330e: A plug-in powerhouse

More Galleries

2021 BMW 330e: A plug-in powerhouse

51 Photos
Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

More Galleries

Redesigned Kia Sportage: Movin' on up

8 Photos
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

More Galleries

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT is an EV that slaps

46 Photos