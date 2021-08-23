The 2022 Volkswagen GLI is still a sporty option

With more tech and enhanced styling, the updated Jetta GLI should be better than ever, even if it's not radically new.
New features and amenities are offered inside.
The grille features thin chrome trim with vibrant red accents.
As before, a 2.0-liter turbo-four is standard. It delivers 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
Projector-beam LED headlights are standard equipment.
A 10-inch digital instrument cluster is also standard equipment.
A few subtle differences separate the GLI from less sporty mainline Jettas.
The GLI comes with stylish 18-inch wheels.
A new rear diffuser and unique exhaust tips separate the 2022 GLI from last year's model.
