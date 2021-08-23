/>
The 2022 Volkswagen GLI is still a sporty option

With more tech and enhanced styling, the updated Jetta GLI should be better than ever, even if it's not radically new.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
The sporty Jetta GLI is modestly refined for 2022.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
New features and amenities are offered inside. 

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
The grille features thin chrome trim with vibrant red accents. 

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
As before, a 2.0-liter turbo-four is standard. It delivers 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. 

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Projector-beam LED headlights are standard equipment. 

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
A 10-inch digital instrument cluster is also standard equipment. 

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
A few subtle differences separate the GLI from less sporty mainline Jettas. 

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
The GLI comes with stylish 18-inch wheels. 

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
A new rear diffuser and unique exhaust tips separate the 2022 GLI from last year's model.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
For more photos of the 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, keep scrolling through this gallery.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
