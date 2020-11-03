2022 VW Golf R gets more power and more tech

VW's most powerful hot hatch gets even more oomph for 2022.
Here's the new Volkswagen Golf R.
The R is VW's hottest hatch.
The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine produces 315 horsepower.
All-wheel drive is standard.
Customers can choose between automatic and manual transmissions.
Inside, the Golf R gets a big multimedia tech upgrade.
The new Golf R should hit US dealers in late 2021.
