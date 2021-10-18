/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Volcon Grunt is a chonky-wheeled off-road fun machine

It's not street-legal, but who needs pavement with tires this big?

1186314-10153303180165254-253803689-n
Kyle Hyatt
dsc0835
1 of 19 Volcon

2022 Volcon Grunt

The Grunt is the first product from electric powersports startup Volcon.

dsc1529
2 of 19 Volcon

Its an off-road-only trail bike aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, rather than traditional motorcyclists.

grunt-prod1-copy.png
3 of 19 Volcon

The bike features a 25-kilowatt motor that produces 75 pound-feet of torque.

img-7126
4 of 19 Volcon

It also packs either a 2.0 or 2.3-kilowatt-hour lithium battery pack good for 75 miles of range.

img-7129
5 of 19 Volcon

The Grunt features upside-down non-adjustable forks and a rear monoshock.

img-7130
6 of 19 Volcon

It uses a single front disc brake and a single rear disc brake, both controlled with hand levers.

img-7131
7 of 19 Volcon

The Grunt's biggest and best features are the two balloon-like off-road tires that help it to glide over rough terrain.

pg-210826-volcon-265
8 of 19 Volcon

The Grunt can hold two battery packs, making extending your range simple.

pg-210826-volcon-634
9 of 19 Volcon

Each battery can charge in around 2.5 hours.

pg-210826-volcon-99
10 of 19 Volcon

The Volcon Grunt is available to order now with prices starting at $7,995.

volcon-grunt-1
11 of 19 Volcon
volcon-grunt-2
12 of 19 Volcon
volcon-grunt-3
13 of 19 Volcon
volcon-grunt-creek-1
14 of 19 Volcon
volcon-grunt-detail-1
15 of 19 Volcon
volcon-grunt-detail-2
16 of 19 Volcon
volcon-grunt-mountain-road
17 of 19 Volcon
volcon-grunt-ranch
18 of 19 Volcon
volcon-grunt-ranch-work
19 of 19 Volcon

