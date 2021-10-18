2022 Volcon Grunt is a chonky-wheeled off-road fun machine

It's not street-legal, but who needs pavement with tires this big?
The Grunt is the first product from electric powersports startup Volcon.
Its an off-road-only trail bike aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, rather than traditional motorcyclists.
The bike features a 25-kilowatt motor that produces 75 pound-feet of torque.
It also packs either a 2.0 or 2.3-kilowatt-hour lithium battery pack good for 75 miles of range.
The Grunt features upside-down non-adjustable forks and a rear monoshock.
It uses a single front disc brake and a single rear disc brake, both controlled with hand levers.
The Grunt's biggest and best features are the two balloon-like off-road tires that help it to glide over rough terrain.
The Grunt can hold two battery packs, making extending your range simple.
Each battery can charge in around 2.5 hours.
The Volcon Grunt is available to order now with prices starting at $7,995.