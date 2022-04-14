2022 VinFast VF 9 Is a Three-Row Electric SUV With Style

Vietnam's VinFast is making inroads in to the American market in 2022 with this handsome, all-electric family SUV.
Meet the 2022 VinFast VF 9 all-electric SUV.
This three-row, family-minded crossover is coming to the US in late 2022.
If you're not familiar with the name VinFast, don't worry. It's a new-to-North-America brand from Vietnam.
In fact, VinFast has only been around for a few years, but it's part of a huge, well-financed conglomerate called VinGroup.
The most interesting thing about this SUV is that it's a batteries-not-included proposition. The packs to power this three-row machine are available by subscription.
That's right -- VinFast wants you to own the vehicle and lease the batteries. It hopes the lower purchase price and reduced fears of battery problems and maintenance costs will be a differentiator in the market.
The VF 9 will be sold in two trims, Eco and Plus, with two different battery sizes. Prices start at $55,500 before a to-be-determined destination charge is applied. This pricing is before any applicable EV incentives.
VinFast will also deliver a smaller two-row SUV, the VF 8. It's slated to come to the US market just before this VF 9. That's the smaller VF 8 shown in the rear, with the larger VF 9 in the foreground.
Like presumptive rival Tesla, VinFast won't sell through franchised dealerships. Rather, it's going to offer its wares directly to the consumer. Sales start in California, and reservations are already being accepted.