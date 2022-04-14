2022 VinFast VF 8 is Coming To America From Vietnam

This two-row electric crossover will be the first product in North America from an ambitious startup automaker.
This is the 2022 VinFast VF 8, an all-electric compact crossover SUV.
It's poised to come to America from Vietnam later this year.
VinFast is part of VinGroup, one of the biggest conglomerates in Asia.
The VF 8 will take on models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y.
Interestingly, this model will not include the cost of the battery pack -- the juice comes via a subscription model.
VinFast will own and maintain the battery. You'll own the vehicle, and they'll lease the battery to you with the cost of charging included.
This is the smaller VF 8 shown with the larger three-row VF 9 in the foreground.
VinFast is making a big deal out of its plans for connected services and in-car entertainment, including games and a pet mode, just like You Know Who.
A large touchscreen is the heart of the infotainment system.
The VF 8 will be available in two versions, Eco and Plus, each offered with two different battery sizes and corresponding ranges up to 292 miles.
As of this writing, pricing ranges from $40,700 plus a yet-to-be-determined destination cost. That's batteries not included, of course.
Keep clicking or scrolling for additional images of the 2022 VinFast VF 8 SUV.