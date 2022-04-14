/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 VinFast VF 8 is Coming To America From Vietnam

This two-row electric crossover will be the first product in North America from an ambitious startup automaker.

Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert

See full bio
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV

This is the 2022 VinFast VF 8, an all-electric compact crossover SUV.

2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
It's poised to come to America from Vietnam later this year.

2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
VinFast is part of VinGroup, one of the biggest conglomerates in Asia. 

2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
The VF 8 will take on models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model Y.

2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
Interestingly, this model will not include the cost of the battery pack -- the juice comes via a subscription model.

2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
VinFast will own and maintain the battery. You'll own the vehicle, and they'll lease the battery to you with the cost of charging included.

VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 electric SUVs
This is the smaller VF 8 shown with the larger three-row VF 9 in the foreground.

2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
VinFast is making a big deal out of its plans for connected services and in-car entertainment, including games and a pet mode, just like You Know Who.

2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
A large touchscreen is the heart of the infotainment system.

2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
The VF 8 will be available in two versions, Eco and Plus, each offered with two different battery sizes and corresponding ranges up to 292 miles.

2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
As of this writing, pricing ranges from $40,700 plus a yet-to-be-determined destination cost. That's batteries not included, of course.

2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
Keep clicking or scrolling for additional images of the 2022 VinFast VF 8 SUV.

2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
2022 VinFast VF 8 electric SUV
