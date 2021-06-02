2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: Now in lime green

A nifty new color highlights next year's top Taco.

2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
1 of 7
Toyota

The TRD Pro is getting some off-road improvements for 2022, but I am completely here for the new Electric Lime Metallic color. 

Read the article
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
2 of 7
Toyota

New aluminum upper control arms, a 1.5-inch lift in front and a half-inch lift in the rear improve the off-road worthiness of the TRD Pro.

Read the article
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
3 of 7
Toyota

The lift allows for better geometry: 36.4 degree approach angle, 26.6 degree breakover angle and 24.7 degree departure angle.

Read the article
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
4 of 7
Toyota

The new control arms have a better ball joint mount angle, allowing for more droop travel.  

Read the article
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
5 of 7
Toyota

The cat back exhaust and LED fog lights from Rigid Lighting are still on the TRD Pro for 2022.

Read the article
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
6 of 7
Toyota

Have I mentioned how awesome this lime green color is?

Read the article
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
7 of 7
Toyota

No word on pricing but the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro will go on sale this fall.

Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

39 Photos
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn is one fancy truck

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn is one fancy truck

27 Photos
2022 VW Golf R wants to have fun 100% of the time

2022 VW Golf R wants to have fun 100% of the time

35 Photos
2021 Nissan Sentra owns its handsome looks

2021 Nissan Sentra owns its handsome looks

36 Photos
2022 BMW iX debuts with 300-mile range and iDrive 8

2022 BMW iX debuts with 300-mile range and iDrive 8

68 Photos
2021 Toyota TRD Pro models get a new color, 4Runner gets beefed up suspension

2021 Toyota TRD Pro models get a new color, 4Runner gets beefed up suspension

12 Photos
2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 and M50 bring electric power and new infotainment tech

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 and M50 bring electric power and new infotainment tech

33 Photos