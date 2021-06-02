2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: Now in lime green

A nifty new color highlights next year's top Taco.
The TRD Pro is getting some off-road improvements for 2022, but I am completely here for the new Electric Lime Metallic color.
New aluminum upper control arms, a 1.5-inch lift in front and a half-inch lift in the rear improve the off-road worthiness of the TRD Pro.
The lift allows for better geometry: 36.4 degree approach angle, 26.6 degree breakover angle and 24.7 degree departure angle.
The new control arms have a better ball joint mount angle, allowing for more droop travel.
The cat back exhaust and LED fog lights from Rigid Lighting are still on the TRD Pro for 2022.
Have I mentioned how awesome this lime green color is?
No word on pricing but the 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro will go on sale this fall.
