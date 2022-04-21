/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Toyota Corolla SE Apex: Fun Without Fast

The Toyota Corolla Apex makes a strong case for itself as a fun, affordable daily driver.

c3b3-c-c-400x400
Kyle Hyatt
c3b3-c-c-400x400

Kyle Hyatt

2022-toyota-corolla-apex
1 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The 2022 Toyota Corolla Apex is a lot more fun than you might think.

2022-toyota-corolla-apex-10
2 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

It has sporty handling, thanks to upgraded tires and a retuned suspension.

2022-toyota-corolla-apex-11
3 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

But it's still got its econobox engine keeping things efficient.

2022-toyota-corolla-apex-12
4 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

That naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder gets a louder exhaust, and more importantly, an available manual transmission.

2022-toyota-corolla-apex-13
5 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

Sporty Dunlop summer tires do a lot to make the Corolla Apex fun on a canyon road.

2022-toyota-corolla-apex-14
6 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

We also love the more aggressive, but not over-the-top styling touches.

2022-toyota-corolla-apex-15
7 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The interior is all Corolla, which means it's well-built, comfy and generally a nice place to be.

2022-toyota-corolla-apex-16
8 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

That available manual transmission comes with intelligent auto rev-matching, something not usually seen on cheaper cars.

2022-toyota-corolla-apex-17
9 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The Corolla Apex still feels like a car that can take hundreds of thousands of miles of punishment.

2022-toyota-corolla-apex-18
10 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

The interior feels hard-wearing but not cheap, which can be a tough balance to strike.

2022-toyota-corolla-apex-19
11 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-2
12 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-20
13 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-21
14 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-22
15 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-23
16 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-24
17 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-25
18 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-3
19 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-4
20 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-5
21 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-6
22 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-7
23 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-8
24 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow
2022-toyota-corolla-apex-9
25 of 25 Kyle Hyatt/Roadshow

