2022 Toyota Corolla SE Apex: Fun Without Fast

The Toyota Corolla Apex makes a strong case for itself as a fun, affordable daily driver.
The 2022 Toyota Corolla Apex is a lot more fun than you might think.
It has sporty handling, thanks to upgraded tires and a retuned suspension.
But it's still got its econobox engine keeping things efficient.
That naturally aspirated 2.0-liter four-cylinder gets a louder exhaust, and more importantly, an available manual transmission.
Sporty Dunlop summer tires do a lot to make the Corolla Apex fun on a canyon road.
We also love the more aggressive, but not over-the-top styling touches.
The interior is all Corolla, which means it's well-built, comfy and generally a nice place to be.
That available manual transmission comes with intelligent auto rev-matching, something not usually seen on cheaper cars.
The Corolla Apex still feels like a car that can take hundreds of thousands of miles of punishment.
The interior feels hard-wearing but not cheap, which can be a tough balance to strike.