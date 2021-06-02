2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

With 169 hp on tap, it shouldn't feel underpowered.

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
1 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Toyota on Wednesday unveiled the 2022 Corolla Cross.     

Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
2 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

While it carries the Corolla name, its aesthetics aren't just a carbon copy of the compact sedan.    

Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
3 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

LED headlights are standard, something the Corolla has had on lock for almost a decade.     

Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
4 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

17-inch steel wheels are standard on the base L, while 18-inch alloys are offered on the top-trim XLE.    

Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
5 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Corolla Cross powertrain is a sedan carryover, as well, combining the 169-hp 2.0-liter I4 from the Corolla's sprightlier S variants with a continuously variable transmission.    

Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
6 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Both front- and all-wheel drive will be offered, but both will be capable of towing up to 1,500 pounds.     

Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
7 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Toyota estimates that FWD models will net up to 32 mpg combined, dropping to 30 mpg combined with AWD.     

Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
8 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Toyota didn't say when the 2022 Corolla Cross would go on sale, but later this year seems like a safe bet, given its model year designation.    

Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
9 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Pricing should be announced closer to its on-sale date, so keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow for all the Corolla Cross updates you can handle.    

Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
10 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross.

Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
11 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
12 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
13 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
14 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
15 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
16 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
17 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
18 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
19 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
20 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
21 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
22 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
23 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
24 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
25 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
26 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
27 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
28 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
29 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
30 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
31 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
32 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
33 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
34 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
35 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
36 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
37 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
38 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross
39 of 39
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
Read the article
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

39 Photos
2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn is one fancy truck

2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn is one fancy truck

27 Photos
2022 VW Golf R wants to have fun 100% of the time

2022 VW Golf R wants to have fun 100% of the time

35 Photos
2021 Nissan Sentra owns its handsome looks

2021 Nissan Sentra owns its handsome looks

36 Photos
2022 BMW iX debuts with 300-mile range and iDrive 8

2022 BMW iX debuts with 300-mile range and iDrive 8

68 Photos
2021 Toyota TRD Pro models get a new color, 4Runner gets beefed up suspension

2021 Toyota TRD Pro models get a new color, 4Runner gets beefed up suspension

12 Photos
2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 and M50 bring electric power and new infotainment tech

2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 and M50 bring electric power and new infotainment tech

33 Photos