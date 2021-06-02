2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

With 169 hp on tap, it shouldn't feel underpowered.
Toyota on Wednesday unveiled the 2022 Corolla Cross.
While it carries the Corolla name, its aesthetics aren't just a carbon copy of the compact sedan.
LED headlights are standard, something the Corolla has had on lock for almost a decade.
17-inch steel wheels are standard on the base L, while 18-inch alloys are offered on the top-trim XLE.
The Corolla Cross powertrain is a sedan carryover, as well, combining the 169-hp 2.0-liter I4 from the Corolla's sprightlier S variants with a continuously variable transmission.
Both front- and all-wheel drive will be offered, but both will be capable of towing up to 1,500 pounds.
Toyota estimates that FWD models will net up to 32 mpg combined, dropping to 30 mpg combined with AWD.
Toyota didn't say when the 2022 Corolla Cross would go on sale, but later this year seems like a safe bet, given its model year designation.
Pricing should be announced closer to its on-sale date, so keep your eyes peeled to Roadshow for all the Corolla Cross updates you can handle.
