2022 Subaru Forester adds rugged Wilderness trim

Subaru's compact Forester gets a few minor tweaks and a butch new Wilderness model.

Steven Ewing
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
Here's the rugged Subaru Forester Wilderness.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
This thing looks great in Geyser Blue.

2022 Subaru Forester
The entire Subaru Forester range gets an update for 2022.

2022 Subaru Forester
Here we see the top-shelf Limited.

2022 Subaru Forester
2022 Foresters have a redesigned front fascia.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
The inside is largely the same as before, though the Wilderness has StarTex water-repellant material.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
The Forester Wilderness has an 0.5-inch increase in ground clearance.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
All-wheel drive and all-terrain tires are standard.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
Look for the 2022 Forester models to hit Subaru dealers in October.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
Keep scrolling for more 2022 Subaru Forester photos.

2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester
2022 Subaru Forester
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness
