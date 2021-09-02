2022 Subaru Forester adds rugged Wilderness trim

Subaru's compact Forester gets a few minor tweaks and a butch new Wilderness model.
Here's the rugged Subaru Forester Wilderness.
This thing looks great in Geyser Blue.
The entire Subaru Forester range gets an update for 2022.
Here we see the top-shelf Limited.
2022 Foresters have a redesigned front fascia.
The inside is largely the same as before, though the Wilderness has StarTex water-repellant material.
The Forester Wilderness has an 0.5-inch increase in ground clearance.
All-wheel drive and all-terrain tires are standard.
Look for the 2022 Forester models to hit Subaru dealers in October.
