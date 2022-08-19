X
Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Comes With Custom Golf Clubs

Land Rover will dedicate proceeds from each purchase to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

Andrew Krok
2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
1 of 11 Land Rover

Land Rover on Friday introduced the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition as part of the annual Monterey Car Week festivities.

2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
2 of 11 Land Rover

Limited to just 17 examples, each one of these super-SUVs will set owners back a hefty $345,000.

2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
3 of 11 Land Rover

So, what do you get for all that scratch?

2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
4 of 11 Land Rover

It starts with a body covered in satin bronze paint, with dark gray 23-inch wheels featuring bronze inserts.

2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
5 of 11 Land Rover

Unique puddle lamps give the Carmel Edition a little extra panache, too.

2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
6 of 11 Land Rover

Inside, you'll find the SV's most luxurious layout -- the SV Signature Suite offers just four seats, with a massive console running down the middle, and it has an electrically operated table tucked away inside.

2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
7 of 11 Land Rover

An integrated refrigerator houses Dartington Crystal glassware, while white ceramic controls and satin white finishers zhush things up even further. The full leather interior features blue front seats and brown rear seats.

2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
8 of 11 Land Rover

Purchasing a Range Rover SV Carmel Edition also earns you two custom golf club fittings at Titleist's Performance Institute, complete with two full sets of clubs.

2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
9 of 11 Land Rover

In addition, Range Rover is donating some of the proceeds of each sale to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
10 of 11 Land Rover

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the Range Rover SV Carmel.

2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition
11 of 11 Land Rover

