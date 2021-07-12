/>

2022 Ram 1500 Backcountry is an overlander's dream

With tons of off-road kit as standard and a not-so-sky-high price tag, this thing looks like a lot of fun.

Kyle Hyatt
2022-ram-1500-backcountry-001
1 of 10 Ram

2022 Ram 1500 Backcountry

The 2022 Ram 1500 Backcountry offers up tons of off-road performance features.

2022-ram-1500-backcountry-002
2 of 10 Ram

It also does so without breaking the bank.

2022-ram-1500-backcountry-003
3 of 10 Ram

It packs off-road shocks and tires.

2022-ram-1500-backcountry-004
4 of 10 Ram

It also has lots of skid plates and a locking rear differential.

2022-ram-1500-backcountry-005
5 of 10 Ram

It can be had with either the traditional or hybrid 5.7-liter Hemi.

2022-ram-1500-backcountry-006
6 of 10 Ram

You can also order it in either crew cab or quad cab variants.

2022-ram-1500-backcountry-007
7 of 10 Ram

The 1500 Backcountry will retail for $41,780 including Ram's $1,695 destination fee.

2022-ram-1500-backcountry-008
8 of 10 Ram

The trucks should go on sale in Q3 2021.

2022-ram-1500-backcountry-009
9 of 10 Ram

That should be enough time to start planning all the camping gear you'll want to bolt onto it.

2022-ram-1500-backcountry-010
10 of 10 Ram

