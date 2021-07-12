2022 Ram 1500 Backcountry is an overlander's dream

With tons of off-road kit as standard and a not-so-sky-high price tag, this thing looks like a lot of fun.
The 2022 Ram 1500 Backcountry offers up tons of off-road performance features.
It also does so without breaking the bank.
It packs off-road shocks and tires.
It also has lots of skid plates and a locking rear differential.
It can be had with either the traditional or hybrid 5.7-liter Hemi.
You can also order it in either crew cab or quad cab variants.
The 1500 Backcountry will retail for $41,780 including Ram's $1,695 destination fee.
The trucks should go on sale in Q3 2021.
That should be enough time to start planning all the camping gear you'll want to bolt onto it.