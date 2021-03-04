2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo wagon looks so damn cool

The wagon version of Porsche's Taycan EV has more cargo space and ride height, and it looks even better too.
The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo wagon is here, and it's awesome.
Essentially a Taycan with a hatchback rear, raised ride height and some body cladding, it pulls no surprises, and that's OK.
The Cross Turismo offers a lot more headroom than the sedan, and there's more cargo space too.
The Cross Turismo's ride height is 0.8 inch taller than the sedan, and it can be raised by another 0.39 inch.
It will be offered in base 4, mid-range 4S, and top-end Turbo and Turbo S guises.
All-wheel drive is standard, as is adaptive air suspension.
The Cross Turismo also gets a Gravel driving mode.
When it goes on sale in summer 2021, the Taycan Cross Turismo will start at $92,250
Keep swiping or scrolling to see more of the Taycan Cross Turismo.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.