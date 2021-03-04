2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo wagon looks so damn cool

The wagon version of Porsche's Taycan EV has more cargo space and ride height, and it looks even better too.

2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-110
Porsche

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo wagon is here, and it's awesome.

2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-120
Porsche

Essentially a Taycan with a hatchback rear, raised ride height and some body cladding, it pulls no surprises, and that's OK.

2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-122
Porsche

The Cross Turismo offers a lot more headroom than the sedan, and there's more cargo space too.

2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-127
Porsche

The Cross Turismo's ride height is 0.8 inch taller than the sedan, and it can be raised by another 0.39 inch.

2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-124
Porsche

It will be offered in base 4, mid-range 4S, and top-end Turbo and Turbo S guises.

2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-125
Porsche

All-wheel drive is standard, as is adaptive air suspension.

2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-118
Porsche

The Cross Turismo also gets a Gravel driving mode.

2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-119
Porsche

When it goes on sale in summer 2021, the Taycan Cross Turismo will start at $92,250

2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-130
Porsche

Keep swiping or scrolling to see more of the Taycan Cross Turismo.

2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-111
Porsche
2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-112
Porsche
2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-113
Porsche
2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-114
Porsche
2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-115
Porsche
2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-116
Porsche
2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-117
Porsche
2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-121
Porsche
2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-123
Porsche
2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-126
Porsche
2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-128
Porsche
2022-porsche-taycan-cross-turismo-ev-wagon-129
Porsche
