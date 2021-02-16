The new GT3 is our favorite Porsche 911 reborn

The new GT3 has everything we love about its predecessor with a few modern updates.
Meet the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3.
This is the first GT model for the new 992-series 911.
The GT3's interior is largely the same as other 911s, though that manual-looking shifter is actually for the PDK dual-clutch automatic.
The GT3 uses a flat-six engine with 502 horsepower.
Six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions are offered.
The 911 GT3 is quick, able to hit 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
It's fast, too -- Porsche says the new GT3 beats the old one around the Nürburgring Nordschleife by 17 seconds.
We can't wait to get one of these out on a track.
The new GT3 should start in the $140,000 to $150,000 range.
Look for the first 2022 GT3s to hit US dealers this fall.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.