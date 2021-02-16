The new GT3 is our favorite Porsche 911 reborn

The new GT3 has everything we love about its predecessor with a few modern updates.

Meet the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3.

This is the first GT model for the new 992-series 911.

The GT3's interior is largely the same as other 911s, though that manual-looking shifter is actually for the PDK dual-clutch automatic.

The GT3 uses a flat-six engine with 502 horsepower.

Six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions are offered.

The 911 GT3 is quick, able to hit 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.

It's fast, too -- Porsche says the new GT3 beats the old one around the Nürburgring Nordschleife by 17 seconds.

We can't wait to get one of these out on a track.

The new GT3 should start in the $140,000 to $150,000 range.

Look for the first 2022 GT3s to hit US dealers this fall.

