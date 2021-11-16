/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Porsche 718 GT4 RS is the ultimate Cayman

The Cayman GT4 RS has got tons of aero modifications and the engine from the 911 GT3.

Daniel Golson
Porsche finally gave the Cayman the RS treatment.

The new 718 Cayman GT4 RS uses the same 4.0-liter flat-six engine as the 911 GT3.

It revs to 9,000 rpm and is only available with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The GT4 RS gets a host of aerodynamic upgrades.

Check out that swan-neck rear wing.

The GT4 RS is 49 pounds lighter than a standard GT4.

These air intakes replace the side quarter windows.

The interior has tons of suede trim.

When it goes on sale in summer 2022 the GT4 RS will cost $143,050.

Keep scrolling for more of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

