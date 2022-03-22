/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Has the Heart of a GT3

Porsche's most extreme Cayman yet is a total delight.

Steven Ewing
Steven Ewing

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
This is the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
It's the ultimate 718 Cayman.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
The aero tweaks are massive.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
These magnesium wheels save 22 pounds of unsprung weight.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
They also look rad as heck painted blue.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
The RS' interior updates are minor.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
The 4.0-liter engine comes straight from the 911 GT3.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
These seats are very necessary.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
GT4 RS pricing starts at $143,050 including destination. 

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS
