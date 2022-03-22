The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Has the Heart of a GT3

Porsche's most extreme Cayman yet is a total delight.
This is the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.
It's the ultimate 718 Cayman.
The aero tweaks are massive.
These magnesium wheels save 22 pounds of unsprung weight.
They also look rad as heck painted blue.
The RS' interior updates are minor.
The 4.0-liter engine comes straight from the 911 GT3.
These seats are very necessary.
GT4 RS pricing starts at $143,050 including destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS.