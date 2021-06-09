/>

2022 Nissan Pathfinder is ready to, um, find some paths

The latest Pathfinder leans back toward ruggedness after spending a generation as a fully fledged mall crawler.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
1 of 25 Nissan

The O.G. Nissan Pathfinder was a rugged, boxy thing that was more about finding new paths than it was about taking ones that already exist. 

2022 Nissan Pathfinder
2 of 25 Nissan

Over time, and as market forces dictated, the Pathfinder softened its approach until its fourth generation was perhaps a bit too squishy. 

2022 Nissan Pathfinder
3 of 25 Nissan

But now, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is here, and it's done some soul searching to take back a bit of its history.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder
4 of 25 Nissan

Since the 2022 Pathfinder is all about returning to its more rugged roots, it only makes sense that the bite matches the bark. And it does, to a degree.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder
5 of 25 Nissan

You won't be following your dentist in his Defender 110 as he recreates Hannibal's march across the Alps, but the majority of basic off-roading -- tall hills, muddy ruts, sandy crap -- is dealt with in short order. 

2022 Nissan Pathfinder
6 of 25 Nissan

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder goes on sale this summer. 

2022 Nissan Pathfinder
7 of 25 Nissan

When it launches, it'll start at $34,560 for a base Pathfinder S with front-wheel drive, topping out at $47,340 for a FWD Platinum.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder
8 of 25 Nissan

Across all trims, AWD is an extra $1,900.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder
9 of 25 Nissan

With pricing accessible to many different groups, and with a solid complement of standard tech and traditional creature comforts, the fifth-generation Pathfinder looks set up for success. 

2022 Nissan Pathfinder
10 of 25 Nissan

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder
11 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
12 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
13 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
14 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
15 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
16 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
17 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
18 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
19 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
20 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
21 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
22 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
23 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
24 of 25 Nissan
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
25 of 25 Nissan

More Galleries

2022 Maverick: Ford truck ruggedness in a smaller package

More Galleries

2022 Maverick: Ford truck ruggedness in a smaller package

66 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

More Galleries

Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

17 Photos
2022 Kia Sportage is a seriously stylish SUV

More Galleries

2022 Kia Sportage is a seriously stylish SUV

7 Photos
2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is as efficient as it is stylish

More Galleries

2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is as efficient as it is stylish

38 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

More Galleries

2022 Toyota Corolla Cross gives a famous nameplate some SUV love

39 Photos