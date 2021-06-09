2022 Nissan Pathfinder is ready to, um, find some paths

The latest Pathfinder leans back toward ruggedness after spending a generation as a fully fledged mall crawler.
The O.G. Nissan Pathfinder was a rugged, boxy thing that was more about finding new paths than it was about taking ones that already exist.
Over time, and as market forces dictated, the Pathfinder softened its approach until its fourth generation was perhaps a bit too squishy.
But now, the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is here, and it's done some soul searching to take back a bit of its history.
Since the 2022 Pathfinder is all about returning to its more rugged roots, it only makes sense that the bite matches the bark. And it does, to a degree.
You won't be following your dentist in his Defender 110 as he recreates Hannibal's march across the Alps, but the majority of basic off-roading -- tall hills, muddy ruts, sandy crap -- is dealt with in short order.
The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder goes on sale this summer.
When it launches, it'll start at $34,560 for a base Pathfinder S with front-wheel drive, topping out at $47,340 for a FWD Platinum.
Across all trims, AWD is an extra $1,900.
With pricing accessible to many different groups, and with a solid complement of standard tech and traditional creature comforts, the fifth-generation Pathfinder looks set up for success.
