2022 Nissan Frontier picks up some major changes

Whether you're talking about aesthetics or tech, Nissan's new Frontier is vastly improved over its forebear.
The third-generation Nissan Frontier is the first to be built for US customers, and it shows.
Nissan previewed the new truck's powertrain in the outgoing model, which was so old it couldn't really be called competitive. Now we finally get the full-fat upgrade with all the bells and whistles.
And it was worth the wait.
To say the 2022 Nissan Frontier feels better than its predecessor on the road is a big ol' understatement.
The Frontier drives far more comfortably than it has in years and no longer feels annoying as a commuter.
Upgraded suspension components definitely play a part, with the cabin suffering less body-on-frame jostling over undesirable patches of pavement.
The steering can be a little heavy at lower speeds, but not so much that it's difficult to maneuver through a parking lot.
Combine a mostly-aging competitive set with a styling overhaul that drags it into the 21st century, and the 2022 Nissan Frontier sits pretty at the forefront of an ever-busy segment.
This midsize truck offers interesting style and plenty of capability without feeling like a bear during daily use.
