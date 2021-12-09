/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Nissan Frontier picks up some major changes

Whether you're talking about aesthetics or tech, Nissan's new Frontier is vastly improved over its forebear.

Andrew Krok
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The third-generation Nissan Frontier is the first to be built for US customers, and it shows.

2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Nissan previewed the new truck's powertrain in the outgoing model, which was so old it couldn't really be called competitive. Now we finally get the full-fat upgrade with all the bells and whistles. 

2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

And it was worth the wait.

2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

To say the 2022 Nissan Frontier feels better than its predecessor on the road is a big ol' understatement. 

2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Frontier drives far more comfortably than it has in years and no longer feels annoying as a commuter.

2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Upgraded suspension components definitely play a part, with the cabin suffering less body-on-frame jostling over undesirable patches of pavement. 

2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The steering can be a little heavy at lower speeds, but not so much that it's difficult to maneuver through a parking lot. 

2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Combine a mostly-aging competitive set with a styling overhaul that drags it into the 21st century, and the 2022 Nissan Frontier sits pretty at the forefront of an ever-busy segment.

2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

This midsize truck offers interesting style and plenty of capability without feeling like a bear during daily use.

2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Nissan Frontier.

2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2022 Nissan Frontier
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

