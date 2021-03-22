2022 Nissan Ariya: First US production shots of this game-changing electric SUV

Nissan isn't just turning over a new Leaf, it's delivering a larger and techier crossover EV that looks like a concept car.

,
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan

Check out the first images of the US-spec Nissan Ariya.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan

The SUV is set to launch in late 2021.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan

Thankfully, it includes all the cool stuff we saw in the global model -- including the magic center stack with disappearing controls.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan

I really adore this exterior color, too.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan

The big grille actually hides a ton of technology, including sensors for Nissan's ProPilot Assist 2.0.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan

The design looks simple, but the Ariya remains interesting to look at.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan

Though it looks Murano-sized, it's actually smaller, closer in size to a Rogue.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan

Big ups for this wheel design.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan

The car also gets Nissan's revised corporate badge.

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Ariya!

2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan
2022 Nissan Ariya EV
Nissan
