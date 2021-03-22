2022 Nissan Ariya: First US production shots of this game-changing electric SUV

Nissan isn't just turning over a new Leaf, it's delivering a larger and techier crossover EV that looks like a concept car.
Check out the first images of the US-spec Nissan Ariya.
The SUV is set to launch in late 2021.
Thankfully, it includes all the cool stuff we saw in the global model -- including the magic center stack with disappearing controls.
I really adore this exterior color, too.
The big grille actually hides a ton of technology, including sensors for Nissan's ProPilot Assist 2.0.
The design looks simple, but the Ariya remains interesting to look at.
Though it looks Murano-sized, it's actually smaller, closer in size to a Rogue.
Big ups for this wheel design.
The car also gets Nissan's revised corporate badge.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Ariya!
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.