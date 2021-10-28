2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV packs no surprises -- except its bigger battery

If you like how the standard SUV looks, you'll love the PHEV, too.
It packs a bigger battery and a 54-mile estimated range on the European testing cycle.
That should translate to at least 40 miles once the SUV comes to the US.
If you liked the design of the standard SUV, you'll love this PHEV.
The interior is also identical, and still quite nice.
The same materials are all on display.
Outside, the exterior gives away its PHEV powertrain with the door badges.
It's a handsome SUV still.
The Outlander PHEV will go on sale in the US in the second half of 2022.
Keep scrolling for more of the 2022 Outlander PHEV!