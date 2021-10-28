/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV packs no surprises -- except its bigger battery

If you like how the standard SUV looks, you'll love the PHEV, too.

Sean Szymkowski
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
1 of 17
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
2 of 17

It packs a bigger battery and a 54-mile estimated range on the European testing cycle.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
3 of 17

That should translate to at least 40 miles once the SUV comes to the US.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
4 of 17

If you liked the design of the standard SUV, you'll love this PHEV.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
5 of 17

The interior is also identical, and still quite nice.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
6 of 17

The same materials are all on display.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
7 of 17

Outside, the exterior gives away its PHEV powertrain with the door badges.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
8 of 17

It's a handsome SUV still.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
9 of 17

The Outlander PHEV will go on sale in the US in the second half of 2022.

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
10 of 17

Keep scrolling for more of the 2022 Outlander PHEV!

2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
11 of 17
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
12 of 17
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
13 of 17
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
14 of 17
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
15 of 17
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
16 of 17
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
17 of 17

