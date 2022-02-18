2022 Mini Brick Lane edition is here to make the Hardtop artsier

Mini's latest special edition model celebrates the London arts district and its distinctive brick layout.
This trim-and-tape special features unique brick-like graphics, special badges and additional standard equipment.
Arriving mid-March, the package is available on Mini's Hardtop model in both two- and four-door guises.
Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission at no cost.
2022 Mini Brick Lane models start at $36,525 for the Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door or $37,525 for the longer Four Door (both prices include a reasonable $850 destination fee).