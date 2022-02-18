/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Mini Brick Lane edition is here to make the Hardtop artsier

Mini's latest special edition model celebrates the London arts district and its distinctive brick layout.

2022 Mini Brick Lane Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door
1 of 5 Mini

Mini's latest special edition model is the Brick Lane edition, designed to celebrate one of London's famed arts districts.

2022 Mini Brick Lane Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door
2 of 5 Mini

This trim-and-tape special features unique brick-like graphics, special badges and additional standard equipment. 

2022 Mini Brick Lane Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door
3 of 5 Mini

Arriving mid-March, the package is available on Mini's Hardtop model in both two- and four-door guises.

2022 Mini Brick Lane Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door
4 of 5 Mini

Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission at no cost.

2022 Mini Brick Lane Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door
5 of 5 Mini

2022 Mini Brick Lane models start at $36,525 for the Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door or $37,525 for the longer Four Door (both prices include a reasonable $850 destination fee).

