The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster is a fundamental shift

The seventh-gen SL was developed by AMG and will have standard all-wheel drive, a 2+2 layout and a fabric top.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-113
1 of 25 Mercedes-AMG

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL marks a fundamental shift for the long-running roadster.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-118
2 of 25 Mercedes-AMG

It's been developed from the ground up by AMG and it will feature firsts like all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-123
3 of 25 Mercedes-AMG

The new SL is smaller, lighter and stiffer than the outgoing model.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-127
4 of 25 Mercedes-AMG

It's also going back to having a fabric soft top for the first time in decades.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-119
5 of 25 Mercedes-AMG

The new SL will also have a two-plus-two seating layout for the first time in America.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-134
6 of 25 Mercedes-AMG

This prototype is a V8-powered SL63, though there will also be an SL53 with an inline-6.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-110
7 of 25 Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes hopes the new SL will appeal to current SL owners, enthusiasts looking for a performance car and current S-Class convertible owners.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-120
8 of 25 Mercedes-AMG

The new SL will debut later this year and go on sale in the first half of 2022.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-121
9 of 25 Mercedes-AMG

Given Mercedes' V8 shortage, it will probably launch first as the SL53.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-130
10 of 25 Mercedes-AMG

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-111
11 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-112
12 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-114
13 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-115
14 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-116
15 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-117
16 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-122
17 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-124
18 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-125
19 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-126
20 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-128
21 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-129
22 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-131
23 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-132
24 of 25 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-sl-sl63-roadster-prototype-133
25 of 25 Mercedes-AMG

