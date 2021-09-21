The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster is a fundamental shift

The seventh-gen SL was developed by AMG and will have standard all-wheel drive, a 2+2 layout and a fabric top.
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL marks a fundamental shift for the long-running roadster.
It's been developed from the ground up by AMG and it will feature firsts like all-wheel drive and rear-axle steering.
The new SL is smaller, lighter and stiffer than the outgoing model.
It's also going back to having a fabric soft top for the first time in decades.
The new SL will also have a two-plus-two seating layout for the first time in America.
This prototype is a V8-powered SL63, though there will also be an SL53 with an inline-6.
Mercedes hopes the new SL will appeal to current SL owners, enthusiasts looking for a performance car and current S-Class convertible owners.
The new SL will debut later this year and go on sale in the first half of 2022.
Given Mercedes' V8 shortage, it will probably launch first as the SL53.
