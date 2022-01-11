/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL finally looks good again

Developed from the ground up by AMG, the new SL is back to being a true sports car.

Daniel Golson
1 of 73 Mercedes-AMG

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is a return to form for Benz's roadster.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl55-122
2 of 73 Mercedes-AMG

The new SL was designed from the ground up by AMG.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl55-121
3 of 73 Mercedes-AMG

It's offered in SL55 and SL63 forms, both with a twin-turbo V8.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl63-120
4 of 73 Mercedes-AMG

For the first time in decades the SL has four seats and is back to using a soft top roof.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl63-115
5 of 73 Mercedes-AMG

It also has all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering for the first time ever.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl63-131
6 of 73 Mercedes-AMG

The interior features a large touchscreen that can tilt to combat glare.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl63-136
7 of 73 Mercedes-AMG

It's got other tech like augmented reality navigation, too.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl63-121
8 of 73 Mercedes-AMG

The new SL essentially replaces the old SL, the AMG GT roadster and the S-Class convertible in one fell swoop.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl63-125
9 of 73 Mercedes-AMG

And it looks damn good, too.

2022-mercedes-amg-sl55-111
10 of 73 Mercedes-AMG

Keep scrolling to see more of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL.

