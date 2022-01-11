The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL finally looks good again

Developed from the ground up by AMG, the new SL is back to being a true sports car.
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is a return to form for Benz's roadster.
The new SL was designed from the ground up by AMG.
It's offered in SL55 and SL63 forms, both with a twin-turbo V8.
For the first time in decades the SL has four seats and is back to using a soft top roof.
It also has all-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering for the first time ever.
The interior features a large touchscreen that can tilt to combat glare.
It's got other tech like augmented reality navigation, too.
The new SL essentially replaces the old SL, the AMG GT roadster and the S-Class convertible in one fell swoop.
And it looks damn good, too.
