The 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS looks subtle, packs a major punch

AMG's first electric production car produces up to 751 horsepower.
The Mercedes-AMG EQS is the first fully electric production car from AMG.
It has two electric motors that produce a total of 751 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque.
Nearly every powertrain and chassis component is unique to the AMG model.
The biggest styling difference are the vertical slats on the "grille."
The interior has sportier seats, suede upholstery and carbon-fiber trim.
Carbon-ceramic brakes are available.
The Hyperscreen infotainment system has some cool performance pages.
The Mercedes-AMG EQS will hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.
The AMG EQS should start at around $150,000.
