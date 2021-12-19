/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS looks subtle, packs a major punch

AMG's first electric production car produces up to 751 horsepower.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-122
1 of 60 Mercedes-AMG

The Mercedes-AMG EQS is the first fully electric production car from AMG.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-123
2 of 60 Mercedes-AMG

It has two electric motors that produce a total of 751 horsepower and 752 pound-feet of torque.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-145
3 of 60 Mercedes-AMG

Nearly every powertrain and chassis component is unique to the AMG model.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-149
4 of 60 Mercedes-AMG

The biggest styling difference are the vertical slats on the "grille."

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-154
5 of 60 Mercedes-AMG

The interior has sportier seats, suede upholstery and carbon-fiber trim.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-135
6 of 60 Mercedes-AMG

Carbon-ceramic brakes are available.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-164
7 of 60 Mercedes-AMG

The Hyperscreen infotainment system has some cool performance pages.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-160
8 of 60 Mercedes-AMG

The Mercedes-AMG EQS will hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-166
9 of 60 Mercedes-AMG

The AMG EQS should start at around $150,000.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-110
10 of 60 Mercedes-AMG

Keep swiping to see more of the Mercedes-AMG EQS.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-111
11 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-112
12 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-113
13 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-114
14 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-115
15 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-116
16 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-117
17 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-118
18 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-119
19 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-120
20 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-121
21 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-124
22 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-125
23 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-126
24 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-127
25 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-128
26 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-129
27 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-130
28 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-131
29 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-132
30 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-133
31 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-134
32 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-136
33 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-137
34 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-138
35 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-139
36 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-140
37 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-141
38 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-142
39 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-143
40 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-144
41 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-146
42 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-147
43 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-148
44 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-150
45 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-151
46 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-152
47 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-153
48 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-155
49 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-156
50 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-157
51 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-158
52 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-159
53 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-161
54 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-162
55 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-163
56 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-165
57 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-167
58 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-168
59 of 60 Mercedes-AMG
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-sedan-169
60 of 60 Mercedes-AMG

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

66 Photos
Ford Shelby Mustang GT500KR looks like a royally good time

More Galleries

Ford Shelby Mustang GT500KR looks like a royally good time

6 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
The 23 best Christmas movies and where to watch them

More Galleries

The 23 best Christmas movies and where to watch them

23 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos