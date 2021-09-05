/>
X

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS is a hotter electric luxury sedan

With up to 751 horsepower, unique motors and a retuned chassis, this EQS is a true AMG.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-eqs53-110
1 of 11 Mercedes-AMG

The Mercedes-AMG EQS is Affalterbach's first electric car.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-eqs53-113
2 of 11 Mercedes-AMG

It has two electric motors, one at each axle, that put out a total of 651 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-eqs53-112
3 of 11 Mercedes-AMG

But when the Race Start function is activated, that boosts to 751 hp and 752 lb-ft and the AMG EQS rockets to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-eqs53-114
4 of 11 Mercedes-AMG

Styling changes are minimal, with the EQS getting vertical slats in the "grille," a larger rear spoiler and different wheel designs.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-eqs53-119
5 of 11 Mercedes-AMG

The AMG EQS comes with the Hyperscreen as standard.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-eqs53-120
6 of 11 Mercedes-AMG

The front seats have a sportier design, and there's lots of microsuede trim.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-eqs53-118
7 of 11 Mercedes-AMG

It comes with all the same tech and safety features as the regular EQS.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-eqs53-117
8 of 11 Mercedes-AMG

The AMG EQS has an overhauled air suspension setup, and it comes standard with 9-degree rear-axle steering.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-eqs53-111
9 of 11 Mercedes-AMG

While it's badged as an EQS53 in these photos, it'll just be called AMG EQS in the US.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-eqs53-115
10 of 11 Mercedes-AMG

The AMG EQS will go on sale in the US in early 2022.

2022-mercedes-amg-eqs-eqs53-116
11 of 11 Mercedes-AMG

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

38 Photos
Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition celebrates the release of No Time to Die

More Galleries

Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition celebrates the release of No Time to Die

8 Photos
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

More Galleries

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists see the funny side of nature

20 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

66 Photos
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2021 Tesla Model Y

More Galleries

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2021 Tesla Model Y

24 Photos
2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: An avant-garde fuel-sipper

More Galleries

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: An avant-garde fuel-sipper

64 Photos