The 2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS is a hotter electric luxury sedan

With up to 751 horsepower, unique motors and a retuned chassis, this EQS is a true AMG.
The Mercedes-AMG EQS is Affalterbach's first electric car.
It has two electric motors, one at each axle, that put out a total of 651 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque.
But when the Race Start function is activated, that boosts to 751 hp and 752 lb-ft and the AMG EQS rockets to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.
Styling changes are minimal, with the EQS getting vertical slats in the "grille," a larger rear spoiler and different wheel designs.
The AMG EQS comes with the Hyperscreen as standard.
The front seats have a sportier design, and there's lots of microsuede trim.
It comes with all the same tech and safety features as the regular EQS.
The AMG EQS has an overhauled air suspension setup, and it comes standard with 9-degree rear-axle steering.
While it's badged as an EQS53 in these photos, it'll just be called AMG EQS in the US.
The AMG EQS will go on sale in the US in early 2022.