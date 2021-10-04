2022 Mazda MX-30 EV flexes its Freestyle doors

1 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Meet the 2022 MX-30, Mazda's first battery-electric car. It goes on sale in the US starting this fall.
The MX-30 is similarly sized to the CX-30, but with a more coupe-like roofline.
The most interesting bits of exterior design are the Freestyle doors.
The truncated back doors open on rear hinges. This grants reasonably good access to the rear seats while preserving the two-door look.
Unfortunately, the rest of the MX-30's electrified package is a tougher sell.
The EV only offers 100 miles of range per charge, which is about half what its best competitors offer for around the same price.
The front-drive electric powertrain also feels more subdued than its 143 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque would imply.
It bothers me that this "electric" badge on the window is a sticker, but I think that says a lot about why the MX-30 is the way it is.
The automaker plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid version with a rotary range extender engine in 2022. That makes the MX-30 EV feel like a stepping stone to the PHEV.
The 2022 Mazda MX-30 starts at $34,645 for the base model. That includes the $1,175 destination charge, but not EV credits or incentives that could bring the price below $30,000.
Check out our full first drive review of the 2022 Mazda MX-30 for specs, details and driving impressions.
