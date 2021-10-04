/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV flexes its Freestyle doors

The MX-30's design pays homage to Mazda's 100-year history while also looking to the brand's electrified future.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
1 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Meet the 2022 MX-30, Mazda's first battery-electric car. It goes on sale in the US starting this fall.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
2 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The MX-30 is similarly sized to the CX-30, but with a more coupe-like roofline.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
3 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The most interesting bits of exterior design are the Freestyle doors.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
4 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The truncated back doors open on rear hinges. This grants reasonably good access to the rear seats while preserving the two-door look.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
5 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Unfortunately, the rest of the MX-30's electrified package is a tougher sell.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
6 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The EV only offers 100 miles of range per charge, which is about half what its best competitors offer for around the same price.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
7 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The front-drive electric powertrain also feels more subdued than its 143 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque would imply.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
8 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

It bothers me that this "electric" badge on the window is a sticker, but I think that says a lot about why the MX-30 is the way it is.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
9 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The automaker plans to introduce a plug-in hybrid version with a rotary range extender engine in 2022. That makes the MX-30 EV feel like a stepping stone to the PHEV.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
10 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 starts at $34,645 for the base model. That includes the $1,175 destination charge, but not EV credits or incentives that could bring the price below $30,000.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
11 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more pictures or check out our full first drive review of the 2022 Mazda MX-30 for specs, details and driving impressions.

2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
12 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
13 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
14 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
15 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
16 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
17 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
18 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
19 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
20 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
21 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
22 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
23 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
24 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
25 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
26 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
27 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
28 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
29 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
30 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
31 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
32 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
33 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
34 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
35 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
36 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
37 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
38 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
39 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
40 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
41 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
42 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
43 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
44 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
45 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
46 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
47 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
48 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
49 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
50 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2022 Mazda MX-30 EV
51 of 51 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

More Galleries

The best Nintendo Switch games to play in 2021

39 Photos
2022 Lucid Air looks even better in person

More Galleries

2022 Lucid Air looks even better in person

13 Photos
Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

65 Photos
Genesis reveals futuristic GV60 EV crossover

More Galleries

Genesis reveals futuristic GV60 EV crossover

75 Photos
Come explore the USS Nautilus and the Submarine Force Library and Museum

More Galleries

Come explore the USS Nautilus and the Submarine Force Library and Museum

42 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

59 Photos
iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

More Galleries

iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max camera testing: Photos from Apple's highest end 2021 phones

66 Photos