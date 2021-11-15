2022 Mazda CX-50 debuts rugged style, capability

The newest member of Mazda's family of SUVs heads off-road. Meet the 2022 CX-50.
The CX-50 distinguishes itself with off-road focused style and performance.
The SUV is visually and, presumably, physically taller than the CX-5.
Dark cladding protects the wheel arches and lower body from rocks and gravel.
Up front, a blacked-out version of Mazda's grille and light combo helps visually stretch the physically widened stance.
The CX-50 will be offered with turbocharged and naturally aspirated versions of Mazda's 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine.
All-wheel drive is standard, of course.
In the coming years, electrified powertrain options will join the lineup.