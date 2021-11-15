/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Mazda CX-50 debuts rugged style, capability

The newest member of Mazda's family of SUVs heads off-road. Meet the 2022 CX-50.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
mazda-cx-50-01-polymetal-gray
1 of 22 Mazda

Meet the newest member of Mazda's family of SUVs, the 2022 CX-50.

mazda-cx-50-02-polymetal-gray
2 of 22 Mazda

The CX-50 distinguishes itself with off-road focused style and performance.

mazda-cx-50-03-polymetal-gray
3 of 22 Mazda

The SUV is visually and, presumably, physically taller than the CX-5.

mazda-cx-50-05-polymetal-gray
4 of 22 Mazda

Dark cladding protects the wheel arches and lower body from rocks and gravel.

mazda-cx-50-04-polymetal-gray
5 of 22 Mazda

Up front, a blacked-out version of Mazda's grille and light combo helps visually stretch the physically widened stance.

mazda-cx-50-06-polymetal-gray
6 of 22 Mazda

The CX-50 will be offered with turbocharged and naturally aspirated versions of Mazda's 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine.

mazda-cx-50-07-zircon-sand
7 of 22 Mazda

All-wheel drive is standard, of course.

mazda-cx-50-08-zircon-sand
8 of 22 Mazda

In the coming years, electrified powertrain options will join the lineup.

mazda-cx-50-09-polymetal-gray
9 of 22 Mazda

Check our first look at the Mazda CX-50 for more details.

mazda-cx-50-10-polymetal-gray
10 of 22 Mazda
mazda-cx-50-11-polymetal-gray
11 of 22 Mazda
mazda-cx-50-12-polymetal-gray
12 of 22 Mazda
mazda-cx-50-13-polymetal-gray
13 of 22 Mazda
mazda-cx-50-14-zircon-sand
14 of 22 Mazda
mazda-cx-50-15-zircon-sand
15 of 22 Mazda
mazda-cx-50-16-zircon-sand
16 of 22 Mazda
mazda-cx-50-17-polymetal-gray
17 of 22 Mazda
mazda-cx-50-18-mi-drive-off-road-mode
18 of 22 Mazda
mazda-cx-50-19-interior-front-seats
19 of 22 Mazda
mazda-cx-50-20-interior-rear-seats
20 of 22 Mazda
mazda-cx-50-21-interior-panoramic-moonroof
21 of 22 Mazda
mazda-cx-50-22-badge
22 of 22 Mazda

