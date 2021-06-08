2022 Maverick: Ford truck ruggedness in a smaller package

This new pickup may be compact in size, but it's still plenty rugged both inside and out.
This is the 2022 Ford Maverick, arguably the biggest truck debut this year.
This little big-rig's interior is simple and honest but also versatile.
One of the Maverick's signature features is its so-called Flexbed, which is chockablock with clever things to make life just a little easier.
This truck's tailgate can be locked in a mid-position so you can haul four-by-eight sheets of building material without issue.
The Flexbed features numerous cutouts so you can make your own cargo dividers.
Thanks to its compact dimensions, the Maverick should be super maneuverable, especially in tight quarters.
The Maverick's exterior styling is clean and simple, a real no-frills affair.
This is an honest little pickup.
The Maverick's door panels are uniquely designed and can easily accommodate 1-liter water bottles.
