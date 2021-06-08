/>

2022 Maverick: Ford truck ruggedness in a smaller package

This new pickup may be compact in size, but it's still plenty rugged both inside and out.

Craig Cole
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford

This is the 2022 Ford Maverick, arguably the biggest truck debut this year. 

2022 Ford Maverick
Ford

This little big-rig's interior is simple and honest but also versatile.

2022 Ford Maverick
Ford

One of the Maverick's signature features is its so-called Flexbed, which is chockablock with clever things to make life just a little easier.

2022 Ford Maverick
Ford

This truck's tailgate can be locked in a mid-position so you can haul four-by-eight sheets of building material without issue.

2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow

The Flexbed features numerous cutouts so you can make your own cargo dividers.

2022 Ford Maverick
Ford

Thanks to its compact dimensions, the Maverick should be super maneuverable, especially in tight quarters.

2022 Ford Maverick
Ford

The Maverick's exterior styling is clean and simple, a real no-frills affair.

2022 Ford Maverick
Ford

This is an honest little pickup.

2022 Ford Maverick
Ford

The Maverick's door panels are uniquely designed and can easily accommodate 1-liter water bottles.

2022 Ford Maverick
Ford

For more photos of the 2022 Ford Maverick, keep clicking through this gallery.

2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Nate Reed/Roadshow
2022 Ford Maverick
Ford

