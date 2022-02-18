The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance Is a 1,111-HP EV With Style

1 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
The Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance is one hell of an EV.
It mixes midcentury modern style with futuristic tech.
The Dream Edition Performance model has 1,111 horsepower.
Max range for the Performance is 471 miles, or 451 miles with these 21-inch wheels.
The interior is stunning.
It has a mix of Nappa leather, Alcantara faux suede, Alpaca wool, plus real wood and metal trim.
A 34-inch curved screen sits atop the dash.
The trunk opening is strange.
The Dream Edition Performance starts at $170,500, and it's already sold out.
Keep scrolling for more of the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance.
