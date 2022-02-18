/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The 2022 Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance Is a 1,111-HP EV With Style

The Lucid Air would look right at home in a sci-fi movie, whether it's a dystopian or optimistic setting.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-111
1 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance is one hell of an EV.

2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-114
2 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

It mixes midcentury modern style with futuristic tech.

2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-112
3 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Dream Edition Performance model has 1,111 horsepower.

2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-122
4 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Max range for the Performance is 471 miles, or 451 miles with these 21-inch wheels.

2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-129
5 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The interior is stunning.

2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-131
6 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

It has a mix of Nappa leather, Alcantara faux suede, Alpaca wool, plus real wood and metal trim.

2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-137
7 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

A 34-inch curved screen sits atop the dash.

2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-156
8 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The trunk opening is strange.

2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-117
9 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

The Dream Edition Performance starts at $170,500, and it's already sold out.

2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-110
10 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more of the Lucid Air Dream Edition Performance.

2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-113
11 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-115
12 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-116
13 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-118
14 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-119
15 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-120
16 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-121
17 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-123
18 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-124
19 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-125
20 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-126
21 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-127
22 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-128
23 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-130
24 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-132
25 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-133
26 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-134
27 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-135
28 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-136
29 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-138
30 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-139
31 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-140
32 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-141
33 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-142
34 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-143
35 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-144
36 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-145
37 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-146
38 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-147
39 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-148
40 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-149
41 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-150
42 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-151
43 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-152
44 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-153
45 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-154
46 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-155
47 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-157
48 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow
2022-lucid-air-dream-edition-performance-158
49 of 49 Daniel Golson/Roadshow

