2022 Lexus IS 500 flies under the radar

You'd never know there's a 5.0-liter V8 lurking under this sedan's hood.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
2022 Lexus IS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This is the 2022 Lexus IS 500.

2022 Lexus IS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's Lexus' compact IS sedan with a big V8 engine.

2022 Lexus IS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Inside? Typical Lexus IS.

2022 Lexus IS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Under the hood? Huge performance upgrade. 

2022 Lexus IS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This V8 engine is shared with the RC F coupe.

2022 Lexus IS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

These 19-inch wheels are a dead IS 500 giveaway.

2022 Lexus IS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

As are these exhaust tips.

2022 Lexus IS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The IS' LED headlights carry over.

2022 Lexus IS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The IS 500 goes on sale this fall.

2022 Lexus IS 500
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more 2022 Lexus IS 500 photos.

2022 Lexus IS 500
11 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
12 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
13 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
14 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
15 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
16 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
17 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
18 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
19 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
20 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
21 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
22 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
23 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
24 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
25 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
26 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
27 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
28 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
29 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
30 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
31 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
2022 Lexus IS 500
32 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow

