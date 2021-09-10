2022 Lexus IS 500 flies under the radar

1 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
This is the 2022 Lexus IS 500.
2 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
It's Lexus' compact IS sedan with a big V8 engine.
3 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Inside? Typical Lexus IS.
4 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Under the hood? Huge performance upgrade.
5 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
This V8 engine is shared with the RC F coupe.
6 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
These 19-inch wheels are a dead IS 500 giveaway.
7 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
As are these exhaust tips.
8 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The IS' LED headlights carry over.
9 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
The IS 500 goes on sale this fall.
10 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more 2022 Lexus IS 500 photos.
11 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
12 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
13 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
14 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
15 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
16 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
17 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
18 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
19 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
20 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
21 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
22 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
23 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
24 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
25 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
26 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
27 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
28 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
29 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
30 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
31 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow
32 of 32 Steven Ewing/Roadshow