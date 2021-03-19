Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance looks sinister in Launch Edition trim

There will only be 500 of them made, and they're only for North America.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition
The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition welcomes back the V8-powered IS.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition
Lexus only plans to make 500 of them.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition
The company added some nice little cues to differentiate it from other IS 500 models to come.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition
The Incognito gray color is exclusive to the car.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition
So are the 19-inch BBS wheels.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition
The wheels shave 12 pounds off the car.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition
I think it's a wonderful looking sedan, personally.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition
All 500 of them will be made available exclusively to buyers in North America.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition
Prices and more info will come closer to its launch this fall.

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition
Keep scrolling to see more of the IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition!

2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Launch Edition
Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance looks sinister in Launch Edition trim

