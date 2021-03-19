Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance looks sinister in Launch Edition trim

There will only be 500 of them made, and they're only for North America.
The 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition welcomes back the V8-powered IS.
Lexus only plans to make 500 of them.
The company added some nice little cues to differentiate it from other IS 500 models to come.
The Incognito gray color is exclusive to the car.
So are the 19-inch BBS wheels.
The wheels shave 12 pounds off the car.
I think it's a wonderful looking sedan, personally.
All 500 of them will be made available exclusively to buyers in North America.
Prices and more info will come closer to its launch this fall.
Keep scrolling to see more of the IS 500 F Sport Performance Launch Edition!
