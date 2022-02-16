2022 Lexus GX 460: Still Chugging Along

The slab-sided GX suffers when compared to its more modern counterparts.
The tried-and-true Lexus GX 460 gets a few updates for 2022, but at its core, it's the same luxury SUV it's always been.
This tester has the $3,835 Black Line Special Edition package that includes a lot of black trim, dark red-tinted taillights and some slightly nicer cabin materials.
Under the hood is a thirsty 4.6-liter V8 producing 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque.
That engine is mated to an ancient six-speed automatic transmission.
The GX returns 15 mpg city, 19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined.
A vertically-hinged rear door means you'll have to watch how close you parallel park to other vehicles.
The third-row seats can fold flat but they aren't powered on my tester. To lock them in place I have to crawl into the cargo area.
The $1,570 Off-Road package on the Luxury trim and you get a transmission cooler, a skid plate for your fuel tank and Lexus' Multi-Terrain Select with modes for rocks, mud, sand, moguls and the like.
Crawl Control, which you can think of as a low-speed cruise control for off-roading, as well as the Multi-Terrain and Panoramic View Monitors which offer 360-degree views of the SUV's exterior as well as a view from underneath are here as well with the package.
The 2022 Lexus GX 460 Black Line pictured here is about $61,000 including $1,075 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.