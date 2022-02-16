/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Lexus GX 460: Still Chugging Along

The slab-sided GX suffers when compared to its more modern counterparts.

Emme Hall
Emme Hall

2022 Lexus GX 460
1 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The tried-and-true Lexus GX 460 gets a few updates for 2022, but at its core, it's the same luxury SUV it's always been.

2022 Lexus GX 460
2 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

This tester has the $3,835 Black Line Special Edition package that includes a lot of black trim, dark red-tinted taillights and some slightly nicer cabin materials.

2022 Lexus GX 460
3 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Under the hood is a thirsty 4.6-liter V8 producing 301 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Lexus GX 460
4 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

That engine is mated to an ancient six-speed automatic transmission.

2022 Lexus GX 460
5 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The GX returns 15 mpg city, 19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined. 

2022 Lexus GX 460
6 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

A vertically-hinged rear door means you'll have to watch how close you parallel park to other vehicles. 

2022 Lexus GX 460
7 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The third-row seats can fold flat but they aren't powered on my tester. To lock them in place I have to crawl into the cargo area.

2022 Lexus GX 460
8 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

The $1,570 Off-Road package on the Luxury trim and you get a transmission cooler, a skid plate for your fuel tank and Lexus' Multi-Terrain Select with modes for rocks, mud, sand, moguls and the like. 

2022 Lexus GX 460
9 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Crawl Control, which you can think of as a low-speed cruise control for off-roading, as well as the Multi-Terrain and Panoramic View Monitors which offer 360-degree views of the SUV's exterior as well as a view from underneath are here as well with the package.

2022 Lexus GX 460
10 of 23 Lexus

The 2022 Lexus GX 460 Black Line pictured here is about $61,000 including $1,075 for destination. Keep scrolling for more photos.

2022 Lexus GX 460
11 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Lexus GX 460
12 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Lexus GX 460
13 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Lexus GX 460
14 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Lexus GX 460
15 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Lexus GX 460
16 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Lexus GX 460
17 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Lexus GX 460
18 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Lexus GX 460
19 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Lexus GX 460
20 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Lexus GX 460
21 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Lexus GX 460
22 of 23 Emme Hall/Roadshow
2022 Lexus GX 460
23 of 23 Lexus

