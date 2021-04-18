2022 Lexus ES gets a new interior, updated face and better safety tech

  • 2022-lexus-es-001
The 2022 Lexus ES refresh isn't a major overhaul, but there are a few meaningful changes.

The refresh includes new, sharper headlights.

It also includes a new pattern for the Lexus spindle grille.

There are several new wheel options.

New colors, too.

The biggest changes come inside the cabin, though.

Specifically, there's a new touchscreen infotainment system.

Buyers can choose between 8-inch and 12.3-inch screens.

Both the big screen and the standard 8-inch unit are now mounted 4.3 inches closer to the driver.

Lexus also added a bunch of new safety tech as standard equipment.

Click or swipe through to see more images of the 2022 Lexus ES

