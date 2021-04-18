2022 Lexus ES gets a new interior, updated face and better safety tech

The 2022 Lexus ES refresh isn't a major overhaul, but there are a few meaningful changes.
The refresh includes new, sharper headlights.
It also includes a new pattern for the Lexus spindle grille.
There are several new wheel options.
New colors, too.
The biggest changes come inside the cabin, though.
Specifically, there's a new touchscreen infotainment system.
Buyers can choose between 8-inch and 12.3-inch screens.
Both the big screen and the standard 8-inch unit are now mounted 4.3 inches closer to the driver.
Lexus also added a bunch of new safety tech as standard equipment.
