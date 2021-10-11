/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Kia Forte adds safety tech, bigger touchscreen in midcycle refresh

Kia also adds a ton of new available safety tech and some EV6-like front-end styling.

Kyle Hyatt
Kia

2022 Kia Forte

The 2022 Kia Forte debuts with a handful of improvements over the outgoing model.

Kia

The powertrains on offer remain the same.

Kia

But the exterior styling, front and rear have been touched.

Kia

There are also new wheels on offer.

Kia

The big changes, though, come in the form of technology.

Kia

The 2022 Forte adds standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Kia

On GT and GT-Line trims, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen is standard.

Kia

The instrument cluster gets a new, larger TFT LCD info screen.

Kia

There are also a whole host of new safety features available for the Forte.

Kia

These include Highway Driving Assistant, intelligent cruise control and more.

Kia

Keep going for more pictures of the 2022 Kia Forte.

Kia
Kia
Kia
Kia
Kia
Kia
Kia
Kia
Kia
Kia
Kia
Kia
Kia
Kia

