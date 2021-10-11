2022 Kia Forte adds safety tech, bigger touchscreen in midcycle refresh

Kia also adds a ton of new available safety tech and some EV6-like front-end styling.
The 2022 Kia Forte debuts with a handful of improvements over the outgoing model.
The powertrains on offer remain the same.
But the exterior styling, front and rear have been touched.
There are also new wheels on offer.
The big changes, though, come in the form of technology.
The 2022 Forte adds standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
On GT and GT-Line trims, a new 10.25-inch touchscreen is standard.
The instrument cluster gets a new, larger TFT LCD info screen.
There are also a whole host of new safety features available for the Forte.
These include Highway Driving Assistant, intelligent cruise control and more.
