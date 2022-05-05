2022 Kia EV6 Hits All the Right Notes

This is one sweet EV.
Believe it or not, Kia drew inspiration from the Lancia Stratos of all places when designing the EV6.
Honestly, I can see it.
The EV6's wildly styled taillight design, which protrudes beyond the body panels, bears more than a passing resemblance to the Stratos' wing.
The front end is its own beast, but it's also lovely, thanks to some exaggerated shapes on the hood ending in an aggressive little nose.
Throw in my GT-Line tester's specific 20-inch alloy wheels and some Runway Red paint, and there's quite the aesthetic here.
The Kia EV6 is available in a single-motor, rear-wheel drive configuration with a choice of battery sizes, but my tester packs an additional motor and the largest battery on offer.
Its 77.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery delivers juice to the two motors, generating a net 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque.
It's not hard to be the first car away from every red light, and that torque can be accessed whenever my right foot desires, making every passing maneuver a breeze.
Despite a curb weight north of 4,500 pounds, the Kia feels quite light on its feet.
