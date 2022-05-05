X

2022 Kia EV6 Hits All the Right Notes

This is one sweet EV.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the side
1 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Believe it or not, Kia drew inspiration from the Lancia Stratos of all places when designing the EV6.

2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the front clip in detail from the side
2 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Honestly, I can see it.   

2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the rear clip from the side
3 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

The EV6's wildly styled taillight design, which protrudes beyond the body panels, bears more than a passing resemblance to the Stratos' wing.

2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the front passenger three-quarter profile
4 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

The front end is its own beast, but it's also lovely, thanks to some exaggerated shapes on the hood ending in an aggressive little nose.

2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the front one eighth passenger profile
5 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Throw in my GT-Line tester's specific 20-inch alloy wheels and some Runway Red paint, and there's quite the aesthetic here.

2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the wheel and headlight from above
6 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

The Kia EV6 is available in a single-motor, rear-wheel drive configuration with a choice of battery sizes, but my tester packs an additional motor and the largest battery on offer.

2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the new kia badge on the front
7 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Its 77.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery delivers juice to the two motors, generating a net 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the front and above
8 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

It's not hard to be the first car away from every red light, and that torque can be accessed whenever my right foot desires, making every passing maneuver a breeze.

2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the front and below
9 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Despite a curb weight north of 4,500 pounds, the Kia feels quite light on its feet.

2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the driver side front three quarter profile
10 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2022 Kia EV6.

2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the driver side front one eighth profile
11 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the driver rear three quarter profile
12 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the driver rear one eighth profile
13 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the trunk capacity
14 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the rear profile and above
15 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the rear
16 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the charging port hidden in the rear bumper underneath the passenger side taillight
17 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the passenger side rear three quarter profile
18 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, seen from the rear passenger one eighth profile
19 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the interior through the driver's door
20 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, close up of the steering wheel, showing off its many buttons on either side
21 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the seats, which are made of a dark fabric
22 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the rear seats and their ample legroom
23 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing the seatback-mounted USB-C port for people in the back row
24 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the dashboard from the rear seats
25 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing the cockpit from the rear seats
26 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the digital gauge cluster
27 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing the infotainment screen's range page
28 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing a different version of the infotainment system's range page
29 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing the main infotainment menu
30 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the climate controls
31 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET
2022 Kia EV6 in red, showing off the rotary dial shifter on the center console
32 of 32 Andrew Krok/CNET

