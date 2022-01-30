/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

Based on the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Kia EV6 offers more range and more charm.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
1 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Kia's engineers and designers put their best foot forward with the new EV6.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
2 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Unlike the Soul EV or the Niro Electric, there is no version of the EV6 that's not powered by batteries.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
3 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The compact crossover is available in rear- or all-wheel drive with standard- or long-range battery options.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
4 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Dual-motor models make a total of 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque and are only available with the larger, 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
5 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

In this configuration, the EPA reckons you'll get 274 miles of range per charge, but Kia claims it's fairly easy to surpass that estimate.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
6 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The longest-range configuration matches a single rear motor with the 77.4-kWh battery for up to 310 miles per charge.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
7 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The EV6 is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, with the same batteries and electric motors and very similar dimensions.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
8 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

However, the two crossovers are very different aesthetically both inside and out.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
9 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Even the controls -- from the electronic shifter to the climate controls -- are different between the two makes.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
10 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Like the Ioniq, the EV6 boasts one of the fastest charging systems on the road today, able to DC fast charge up to 80% in under 20 minutes.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
11 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Under the hood is a very small storage bin that sits atop the EV's power systems.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
12 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

It's not what we'd call a frunk; there's barely enough space anything in there.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
13 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

I've got a few nitpicks -- the EV6 isn't perfect -- but overall, I've enjoyed my time behind the wheel.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
14 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

The EV6 is not only one of the strongest players in this new class, it's also one of the best cars Kia has ever made. Period. 

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
15 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Check out our full first drive review or keep swiping for so many more pics of the 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line.

Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
16 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
17 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
18 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
19 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
20 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
21 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
22 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
23 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
24 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
25 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
26 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
27 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
28 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
29 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
30 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
31 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
32 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
33 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
34 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
35 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
36 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
37 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
38 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
39 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
40 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
41 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
42 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
43 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
44 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
45 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
46 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
47 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
48 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
49 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
50 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
51 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
52 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
53 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
54 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
55 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
56 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
57 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
58 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
59 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
60 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
61 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
62 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
63 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
64 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
65 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
66 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
67 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
68 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
69 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
70 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
71 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
72 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
73 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
74 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD
75 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

More Galleries

2023 Toyota Sequoia debuts bold new look

57 Photos
2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

More Galleries

2022's best TV shows you can't miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more

64 Photos
The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 41 best games on Nintendo Switch

42 Photos
2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

More Galleries

2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

75 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The Maserati MC20 is an absolute stunner

More Galleries

The Maserati MC20 is an absolute stunner

19 Photos