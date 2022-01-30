2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line is a stellar EV

1 of 75 Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
Kia's engineers and designers put their best foot forward with the new EV6.
Unlike the Soul EV or the Niro Electric, there is no version of the EV6 that's not powered by batteries.
The compact crossover is available in rear- or all-wheel drive with standard- or long-range battery options.
Dual-motor models make a total of 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque and are only available with the larger, 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack.
In this configuration, the EPA reckons you'll get 274 miles of range per charge, but Kia claims it's fairly easy to surpass that estimate.
The longest-range configuration matches a single rear motor with the 77.4-kWh battery for up to 310 miles per charge.
The EV6 is based on the same platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5, with the same batteries and electric motors and very similar dimensions.
However, the two crossovers are very different aesthetically both inside and out.
Even the controls -- from the electronic shifter to the climate controls -- are different between the two makes.
Like the Ioniq, the EV6 boasts one of the fastest charging systems on the road today, able to DC fast charge up to 80% in under 20 minutes.
Under the hood is a very small storage bin that sits atop the EV's power systems.
It's not what we'd call a frunk; there's barely enough space anything in there.
I've got a few nitpicks -- the EV6 isn't perfect -- but overall, I've enjoyed my time behind the wheel.
The EV6 is not only one of the strongest players in this new class, it's also one of the best cars Kia has ever made. Period.
