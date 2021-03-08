2022 Kia EV6 teasers reveal a low-slung electric crossover

The new EV will debut at some point in March.
Kia's first dedicated electric car will be a low-slung crossover called the EV6.
The EV6 is launching both a new design language and a new naming structure for Kia's electric cars.
It's got futuristic design details like flush door handles and cool LED lights.
The EV6 will ride on Hyundai Motor Group's new E-GMP platform, offering a range of around 300 miles and superquick charging.
The EV6 will debut at some point in March.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.