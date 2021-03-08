2022 Kia EV6 teasers reveal a low-slung electric crossover

The new EV will debut at some point in March.

2022-kia-ev6-electric-crossover-teaser-110
1 of 5
Kia's first dedicated electric car will be a low-slung crossover called the EV6.

2022-kia-ev6-electric-crossover-teaser-111
2 of 5
The EV6 is launching both a new design language and a new naming structure for Kia's electric cars.

2022-kia-ev6-electric-crossover-teaser-112
3 of 5
It's got futuristic design details like flush door handles and cool LED lights.

2022-kia-ev6-electric-crossover-teaser-113
4 of 5
The EV6 will ride on Hyundai Motor Group's new E-GMP platform, offering a range of around 300 miles and superquick charging.

576936
