2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: Attractive and Electrified

Jeep's latest comes with serious off-road chops, family-friendly amenities and 25 miles of all-electric range.
This is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.
The 4xe means it's a plug-in hybrid with 25 miles of all-electric range.
Two electric motors and a 17.3-kilowatt-hour battery are paired with Jeep's 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine.
All told, that gets you 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.
The Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk is just as capable as its fully gas-powered sibling with excellent ground clearance and suspension geometry.
But even on the pavement the Jeep is sublime, especially when equipped with the Quadra-Drive II air suspension.
The Grand Cherokee 4xe can ford 2 feet of water.
A low range and rock mode means the Grand Cherokee can get very far off the beaten path.
There is a 10-inch configurable gauge cluster and center touchscreen and passengers can get a 10-inch screen for navigation and camera viewing, as well as entertainment.
While the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe starts at $59,495 including $1,795 for destination, the Trailhawk 4xe seen here comes in at $64,280 including destination. The top Summit will set you back $71,615.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.