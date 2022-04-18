/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: Attractive and Electrified

Jeep's latest comes with serious off-road chops, family-friendly amenities and 25 miles of all-electric range.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
img-4356-2

Emme Hall

See full bio
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
1 of 42 Jeep

This is the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
2 of 42 Jeep

The 4xe means it's a plug-in hybrid with 25 miles of all-electric range.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe engine
3 of 42 Jeep

Two electric motors and a 17.3-kilowatt-hour battery are paired with Jeep's 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged engine. 

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe screen
4 of 42 Jeep

All told, that gets you 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe wheel
5 of 42 Jeep

The Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk is just as capable as its fully gas-powered sibling with excellent ground clearance and suspension geometry.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
6 of 42 Jeep

But even on the pavement the Jeep is sublime, especially when equipped with the Quadra-Drive II air suspension.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
7 of 42 Jeep

The Grand Cherokee 4xe can ford 2 feet of water.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
8 of 42 Jeep

A low range and rock mode means the Grand Cherokee can get very far off the beaten path.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe interior
9 of 42 Jeep

There is a 10-inch configurable gauge cluster and center touchscreen and passengers can get a 10-inch screen for navigation and camera viewing, as well as entertainment.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe interior
10 of 42 Jeep

While the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe starts at $59,495 including $1,795 for destination, the Trailhawk 4xe seen here comes in at $64,280 including destination. The top Summit will set you back $71,615.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe interior
11 of 42 Jeep

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe interior
12 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe interior
13 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe interior
14 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
15 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
16 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
17 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
18 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe charge port
19 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe badge
20 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe badge
21 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe badge
22 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe exhaust
23 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe badge
24 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
25 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
26 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
27 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe hood
28 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe wheel
29 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
30 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
31 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
32 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
33 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
34 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
35 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
36 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
37 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
38 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
39 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
40 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
41 of 42 Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe badge
42 of 42 Jeep

More Galleries

An Up-Close Look at America's Forgotten Supersonic Bomber

More Galleries

An Up-Close Look at America's Forgotten Supersonic Bomber

31 Photos
The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 42 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

43 Photos
2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

91 Photos
2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

More Galleries

2023 Kia Telluride Gets a Rugged Updo

38 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

75 Photos
2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

More Galleries

2023 Subaru Outback Refreshed With More Tech and Attitude

30 Photos
Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept Paints It Black

More Galleries

Chrysler Airflow Graphite Concept Paints It Black

21 Photos